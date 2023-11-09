Webinar: Decoding Data Quality with Data Products

This webinar is sponsored by:

About the Webinar

Data products have emerged as a pivotal element in maximizing the value derived from your data and a key aspect of a data quality strategy. Through the design and utilization of data products, companies can achieve enhanced decision-making, increased operational efficiency, improved customer understanding, and robust risk management.



But as data products grow in popularity, so do the number of platforms that claim to improve data quality capabilities. And with different options available, finding the right solution for your company’s needs can be a daunting task. Join us for this webinar where we’ll equip business and technical buyers with critical evaluation criteria to select the best data product platform for your company’s data quality challenges.

Expect the following key takeaways:

Where to start conducting a data quality analysis program and core questions to ask vendors in your evaluation

Essential features to look for in a data product platform and the data quality benefits they provide

Common pitfalls in selecting and implementing a data product platform, and how to avoid them.

Real-world examples of successful implementation and use of data products, emphasizing best practices and lessons learned.

About the Speaker

Matt Holzapfel

Head of Corporate Strategy, Tamr

Matt Holzapfel leads Tamr’s technical solutions, working closely with customers on large scale deployments. Prior to joining Tamr, Matt held positions in Strategy at Sears Holdings and Strategic Sourcing at Dell, where he led the development and implementation of new analytical sourcing tools to significantly lower procurement costs. Matt has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Nick Laferriere

Lead Cloud Architect, Tamr

Nick is a technology leader focusing on building out cloud deployments and infrastructure for early-stage companies. Currently, he is the lead cloud architect at Tamr, where he leads cloud infrastructure, technical operations, and security efforts. At Tamr, he led cloud-to-cloud migration efforts, bootstrapped their SOC2 program, and is currently focused on developing Tamr’s data products, enabling customers to use data product templates to consolidate messy source data into clean, curated, analytics-ready datasets. Prior to Tamr, he was a DevOps engineer at SessionM, where he was responsible for building out an OpenStack-based private cloud and AWS deployment. SessionM was acquired by Mastercard in 2019.