Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Names Troy Hashimoto to Senate

WAILUKU, MAUI, HAWAI‘I — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today appointed Representative Troy Hashimoto to the Senate seat left vacant by the departure of Senator Gil Keith-Agaran October 31.

Hashimoto was born and raised on Maui and has served in the Legislature for five years. Among his more than 10 years in public service, he previously served the Maui County Council Chair as executive assistant, focused on matters of budget and policy.

“It is such a pleasure to appoint Troy to this seat in the Senate, given his history of public service and devotion to the Maui community. I know, being Maui born-and-bred, he will do his utmost to help his neighbors recover and move forward into a bright future,” said Governor Green.

Hashimoto’s nomination received substantial community support. He will serve until results of the 2024 election season, as ordered by the state’s Chief Election Officer.

“I am so honored and grateful to have Governor Green’s appointment to this seat. My Maui community has my humble gratitude for its belief in me so far — and it has my promise that I will passionately serve the needs of the people,” said Senate-appointee Hashimoto.

The new Senator’s name was among three submitted to the Governor by the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i in accordance with state law (HRS 17-4). The party will also submit three names to the Governor within 30 days, to fill the House vacancy created by Hashimoto’s appointment.

