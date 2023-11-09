Embark on an Inspiring Adventure with "Go Ember!" by Cody Bob Brewer
A Heartwarming Children's Tale of Determination, Resilience, and Growth MindsetUNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cody Bob Brewer invites young readers and their families on an exciting journey of self-discovery with his heartwarming children's book, "Go Ember!" This delightful story introduces Ember, a brave and curious baby elephant girl, who embodies determination, resilience, and a thirst for adventure.
In "Go Ember," children will join Ember on her quest to embrace her mistakes and grow from them. Through her interactions with Tex, a fun-loving Great Dane puppy, and the loving support of her parents, Ember learns that making mistakes is a natural part of learning and that trying new things can lead to exciting new talents and skills. This relatable and enchanting children's tale serves as a valuable tool for parents and educators to instill a growth mindset and a sense of determination in young minds.
Cody Bob Brewer, the author of "Go Ember," is a retired Military veteran who served 20 years in the United States Air Force. He is a devoted family man, a Christian, and a proud American. After retiring in 2023, he founded Brewer Family Coffee, a family business, and embarked on a new journey as a children's book author. Cody's diverse passions, including coffee roasting, comedy, and psychology, have come together to create this captivating children's story.
With a keen focus on teaching resilience and "grit" to the younger generation, Cody's books are a timely addition to children's literature. In today's world, where the ability to overcome challenges and embrace learning is more crucial than ever, "Go Ember" offers a valuable lesson in determination and personal growth.
"Go Ember" is not only an engaging story but also a beautifully illustrated children's book that is sure to become a cherished bedtime favorite. It captures the essence of adventure, bravery, and the importance of learning from one's mistakes.
Join Ember on her remarkable journey of self-discovery, resilience, and growth in "Go Ember!"
