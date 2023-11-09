SOFIA PRODUCE, LLC DBA TRUFRESH RECALLS FRESH CANTALOUPE BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK DUE TO SALMONELLA
Sofia Produce, LLC is recallingfresh cantaloupes with the “Malichita” label sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2023 due to possible Salmonella contamination.NOGALES, ARIZONA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofia Produce, LLC, of Nogales, Arizona, which does business under the name “Trufresh” (“Trufresh”), is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label, sold under the following sales order numbers between October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The cantaloupes were distributed directly to the following U.S. states: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and in Canada. The Cantaloupes would have reached consumers through retail produce markets that may be in states other than those listed above.
The cantaloupes are packaged in cardboard containers bearing the “Malichita” label. The cantaloupes also have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe. As shown in the accompanying photo, the PLU sticker has a top half that is white and has the word “Malichita” written in script in black letters.The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4050” prominently displayed in white letters together with the words “Product of Mexico/Produit du Mexique.” This label will identify individual “Malichita” cantaloupes purchased by consumers.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the subject cantaloupes, to date.
Trufresh is performing this recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a similar recall of cantaloupes packaged with the same “Malichita” label and bearing the same PLU due to possible salmonella contamination for cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono.The Canadian Food inspection Agency Announcement can be found here.
Trufresh’s investigation has revealed that the following order numbers may have been associated with the cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono:
0128556, 0128624, 0128630, 0128632, 0128640, 0128643, 0128644, 0128646, 0128648, 0128651, -0128656, 0128669, 0128680, 0128682, 0128683, 0128700, 0225200, 0225201, 0225206, 0225214, 0225219, 0225222, 0225226, 0225227, 0225228, 0419611, 0419629, 0419630, 0419636, 0419671, 0419688, 0419693, 0419696, 0419697, 0419704, 0419710, 0419718, 0419772, 0516255, 0516268, 0516271, 0516279, 0516301, 0612143, 0612144, 0612148, 0612154, 0612156, 0612158, 0612171, 0612190, 0612191, 0612197, 0612198, 0612209, 0612225
Consumers should take the following actions:
• Check to see if you have recalled products.
• Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.
• Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
• If you are unsure if you have purchased the recalled product, you are advised to contact your retailer.
• If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.
Information for buyers:
• Trufresh is contacting each of the individual buyers under the foregoing orders to advise them of the recall. If the buyers associated with the above sales order numbers have not already been contacted by Trufresh, they should contact Trufresh at the number below.
• Buyers associated with the above sales order numbers should remove any remaining product from their sales inventory.
• The Buyers should then dispose of the product and retain their records of disposal.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting TruFresh representative Rafael Roiz, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at (520) 394-7370.
Rafael Roiz
Sofia Produce, LLC DBA TruFresh
+1 520-394-7370
