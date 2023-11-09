Submit Release
GISCI Announces Es² as its Newest Endorsing Employer

Des Plaines, IL (November 11, 2023)

 The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce Es² as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. Established in 1996, Es² is Louisiana small business focused on leading-edge geospatial services in GIS, Unmanned Aerial Systems, surveying, and mapping. As an Esri Gold Partner Es² provides GIS professional services to local, state, and federal government agencies, maritime ports, non-profit organizations, universities, and industry clients. As a licensed engineering and surveying firm, Es² understands the value of professional registrations and certifications. The GISP certification provides employers with the confidence that GIS personnel are not only technically qualified but also of high moral standards. An employee with a GISP is elevated above a similarly qualified non-GISP. The GISCI appreciates Es²’s support of their employees and the GISP program.   The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute. The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at: https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

 About GISCI  The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

 More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about Es² at https://www.es2-inc.com/geospatial

 

Contact Info:

GISCI                                   Es²

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP                  Andrew Milanes, PE, GISP           

Executive Director – GISCI                President - Es²

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org           225.927.7171 amilanes@es2-inc.com

 


