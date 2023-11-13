Ava Laurénne Hosts Golden Age Gala - Fashion Show to Celebrate Exclusive Partnership with Bridal Designer Di Domenico

Ava Laurenne Bride Wendy Rivera: Owner of Ava Laurenne Bride and CEO of Do You Speak Bride

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Laurénne Bride, Virginia's largest and most celebrated bridal boutique recently hosted an exclusive invite only gala, featuring a haute couture bridal runway show with the debut of bridal fashion designer, Di Domenico’s newest collection “Metamorph”!

The gala, entitled “The Golden Age” revealed the unique designs of Kelsey Hall of Di Domenico, that are now exclusively available to Ava Laurénne Brides! A stunning showcase of creativity and opulence, each gown that graced the runway was truly a spectacle for the guests, including the surprise finale of a gown threaded with fiber optics, that literally lit up in a rainbow display of color! The event took place on October 27th at Ava Laurénne Bride’s flagship location in Fredericksburg.

“We are so honored to be the exclusive bridal boutique for this collection of Di Domenico. Her ability to make each bride’s gown completely unique, stems from the same philosophy we have here at Ava Laurénne Bride” said Wendy Rivera, Owner of Ava Laurénne Bride “We cannot wait to show this new collection to the world and meet all the brides who will wear one of Di Domenico’s custom gowns. If you can dream it up, this designer can make your dream come true! We will always work for each bride to have the experience of a lifetime while finding the dress of her dreams” she expressed passionately.



Ava Laurénne has a tradition of throwing lavish parties exclusively for their brides every year and this gala was no exception. The evening was dripping in gold from a golden carpet entrance and custom designed cake to gold-themed avant-garde attire worn by invited guests.

The hand-crafted designs of the Metamorph Collection from DiDomenico will be available exclusively at Ava Laurénne Bride. In addition to experiencing this amazing collection, at Ava Laurénne, brides may also schedule studio sessions with DiDomenico designer, Kelsy Hall, to create entirely custom dresses, each an awe-inspiring masterpiece of its own. To learn more about Ava Laurénne, Di Domenico, or upcoming events, please visit www.avalaurennebride.com

About Ava Laurénne Bride:

Ava Laurénne Bride, celebrated bridal boutique is known for not only for their spectacularly restored and impeccably decorated shops but for the one-of-a-kind customized experience they provide each of their brides. In an industry where brides are judged on their budgets, Ava Laurenne’s primary focus is on creating a deep meaningful experience for every bride no matter the budget. Both Ava Laurenne & Kelsy Hall, DiDomenico designer, believe in celebrating the bride at this time in her life and that finding her perfect gown should be relaxed, full of options, and filled with memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, please contact Wendy Rivera at ava.laurenne@hotmail.com or visit www.avalaurennebride.com