SSAB Zero™ Used in GE Vernova Onshore Wind Towers
SSAB teams up with GE Vernova Onshore Wind to supply SSAB Zero™ steel for onshore wind towers in North America.
SSAB remains focused on taking a science-based, data-driven approach to reducing CO2 emissions directly at the source.”MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GE Vernova Onshore Wind will incorporate SSAB Zero™ steel in onshore wind towers with the lowest carbon footprint to the onshore wind industry. SSAB Zero, produced at SSAB Americas' Iowa facility, helps GE Vernova reach its carbon emission objectives, while continuing to deliver the enhanced performance characteristics of the steel required for this sophisticated end use application.
“This offering supports GE Vernova’s ongoing efforts to decarbonize our products. SSAB Zero enables significant reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 tower steel carbon emissions, one of the largest contributors to our carbon footprint. We are proud to help bring this industry leading product to market,” said Guy Lynch, Executive Director of Global Sourcing at Onshore Wind for GE Vernova.
In 2023, SSAB Iowa produced the world’s lowest CO2e (CO2 and CO2 equivalents) emissions steel product on the market, SSAB Zero. Chuck Schmitt, President of SSAB Americas said, “SSAB remains focused on taking a science-based, data-driven approach to reducing CO2 emissions directly at the source.”
On the path towards a more sustainable future, GE Vernova is incorporating SSAB Zero steel into its supply chain to reduce the carbon footprint of its renewable solutions for the onshore wind industry. “We look forward to partnering with SSAB to offer towers made from SSAB Zero to our U.S. customers,” said Roger Martella GE Vernova’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “This collaboration is a key step forward for our companies and the renewable industry to succeed for clean energy not only in its generation, but its manufacturing and supply chain.”
“We are so pleased to have GE Vernova as a premier customer of SSAB Zero in North America,” said Jeff Moskaluk, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for SSAB Americas. “GE Vernova’s position as an industry leader across multiple segments of the energy sector, coupled with their focus on decarbonization, makes it a perfect fit to use SSAB Zero.”
Facts about SSAB Zero™ in Iowa
SSAB Zero™ has zero emissions (less than 0.05 kg CO2 emissions per kg steel in scope 1 and 2) from melt to cast. SSAB practices market-based emission factors for the electricity used and may secure fossil-free electricity through electricity guarantees of origin. Fossil fuels remain in the ground as SSAB has implemented a system to manage and ensure the correct source and use of alternatives connected to the production of SSAB Zero. Only recycled steel is used as a raw material, which means SSAB Zero supports the circular economy. SSAB does not engage in carbon emission offsetting activities.
About SSAB
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business is a world leader in onshore wind technology. With an installed base of approximately 57,000 turbines around the world, it offers a high-tech product portfolio of turbines for a broad range of site conditions.
GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.
