M&D Announces Acquisition of Taylor Diesel Group

Marks first locations in Tennessee, Arkansas & Missouri; Solidifies presence in West Texas

M&D, the leader in aftermarket diesel engine parts and remanufacturing, announces its acquisition of longtime fuel system component distributor and remanufacturer, Taylor Diesel Group.

The partnership provides outstanding opportunities to most effectively fuel the nation’s uptime, growing M&D’s national reach to 41 locations and strengthening regional service-dealer capabilities for both organizations.

Taylor Diesel Group has served the industry for more than 75 years, building its reputation upon strong family ties, admirable work ethics, and remanufacturing excellence.

The acquisition includes the purchase of eight branches and marks M&D’s first three locations in Tennessee, one in Arkansas, and two in Missouri. The addition of an Amarillo and Lubbock location in the company’s home state of Texas amplifies M&D’s market reach in the western region of the state.

“Taylor Diesel’s commitment to customer satisfaction and exceptional diesel service for 7 decades strongly aligns with M&D’s mission to provide the widest range of top-quality products and industry-leading technical and sales support,” M&D CEO Grant Garrett said.

4 generations of family fuel injection

Taylor Diesel’s deep familial roots began in 1945, when Glenn Taylor founded its first location in Little Rock, Ark. Glenn’s son, Don Taylor, teamed up with his father and helped open three new locations. Soon thereafter, Don’s children, Donnie and Becky Taylor, joined the family business. In 1988, Donnie and Becky became President and Vice President, partners of the Taylor Diesel Group, and grew the business into eight locations.

Donnie eventually passed down the family business to his son Brad Taylor, who has since maintained their professional legacy by building winning relationships with customers and employing those who always take the extra step.

“M&D understood that every single person in our organization was needed to continue to build on the success that we have seen to date,” Brad Taylor said. “They made it abundantly clear that taking care of our team members and customers was of utmost importance to them. Being able to offer better benefits to our employees, and more quality parts to our customers at a competitive price, was what drove us to partner with M&D.”

Extensive product and service capacity

M&D and Taylor Diesel’s combined capital investments in industry-leading test equipment, remanufacturing expertise, and advanced e-commerce capabilities offer customers of the diesel aftermarket a one-stop shop for all their diesel engine needs.

The strategic partnership further meets the needs of a diverse customer base by increasing service and product accessibility, including Taylor Diesel’s ability to serve a wider range of engines, from medium- and heavy-duty to industrial and high-horsepower applications.

Profit-sharing provides distinguished partnership value

M&D is proud to share with Taylor Diesel a key pillar of its promise to be a “First-Choice Employer.” Employees will enroll in the organization’s profit-sharing program, an exclusive benefit that financially rewards employees for their professional contributions to organizational achievement.

The addition of the Taylor Diesel Group greatly enhances each organization’s ability to deliver a premium customer experience in the diesel engine aftermarket for many years to come. M&D thanks Taylor Diesel’s loyal partners, customers and employees for their generous support.

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit https://store.mddistributors.com/.

