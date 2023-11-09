EU4IndependentMedia invites Ukrainian and Moldovan journalists to cover European Council in Brussels on 14-15 December

The EU-funded project EU4independentMedia (EU4IM) programme invites Ukrainian and Moldovan news journalists covering EU-related topics, for a trip to Brussels to cover the EU Summit on 14-15 December.

The European Council brings together heads of EU states and governments. This time, the European Council will consider the European Commission recommendations on EU enlargement, published on 8 November, which propose candidate status for Georgia and the opening of accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine.

EU4IM will cover travel and accommodation costs to Brussels from 13 to 16 December and provide privileged access to the EU Council press facilities.

Journalists will also benefit from the mentorship of an experienced EU correspondent in their language. EU4IM will also provide cameramen to record stand-ups and video materials, including specific interviews with relevant sources in Brussels.

Understanding of English is required.

To be selected, the journalist should prepare plans for editorial coverage, indicating tentative production schedule and tentative date of publication/broadcast, approved by your editor in chief. Please, also indicate the platforms and format in which you will disseminate your news stories.To apply, please send your plan and a short email stating your motivation and confirming your understanding of English, by email before midnight on 19 November.