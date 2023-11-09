National Safety Council - Rising Star

On October 24, 2023, the National Safety Council awarded two Airmen in their Class of 2023: Rising Stars of Safety at the National Awards Ceremony in New Orleans, La. This event takes place in conjunction with the 2023 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the nation’s largest gathering of safety and health professionals.

Thirty-six honorees were chosen from a group of leaders younger than 40. These dedicated pioneers in safety promote continuous improvement within their organizations and have created initiatives focused on measurable outcomes to provide safe environments to work.

“These 36 safety leaders, representing eight countries and a wide range of industries, are truly the best and brightest in safety,” said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council.

This year, Tech. Sgt. Jalleshia D. Miller, 86th Airlift Wing occupational safety technician at Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Tech. Sgt. Adam M. Tallman, 18th Wing Safety occupational safety NCOIC at Kadena Air Base, Japan were selected as safety standouts. Their performance as safety professionals earned them this distinguished honor.

Miller, who joined the Air Force in 2009, has served in safety eight years. She has consistently demonstrated a proactive approach to identify and mitigate potential hazards, as well as foster a positive safety culture. Miller is very proud to be named an NSC Rising Star along with being highlighted by Ms. Lorraine Martin, President and CEO of the National Safety Council.

“I wholeheartedly believe I have displayed dedication to safety leadership while overseeing the well-being of more than 66,000 of our service members here at Ramstein,” said Miller. “I truly love safety and I’m proud of the impact that we make each day.”

After serving in the Air Force for five years, Tallman joined the safety career field in 2016 and found his passion for safety education. He took a chance on safety, instantly knew it was for him, and found that he genuinely enjoys teaching.

“With a great team, we each coached, taught, inspired, and challenged one another to be the best,” said Tallman. “Being at Kadena for the past 2 years, I can see the positive changes the Safety office has made, and I’m proud to be a part of the office. We don’t accept the minimal standard and are always trying to find ways to do better and find new heights.”

Since its inception in 2010, one Air Force officer or enlisted member has been chosen each year by the NSC to receive this award. The Rising Stars of Safety Award was created to honor the next generation of safety professionals.

“Safety never stops growing and evolving,” explained Tallman. “I want to achieve the level of knowledge and experience that I can answer any question asked.”