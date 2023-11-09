Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Veterans’ Rights Case and Veterans Day

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments yesterday in Rudisvill v. McDonough, a case that will decide how much veterans can earn in educational benefits. Attorney General Stein and a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general filed a friend-of-the-court brief in this case.

“These veterans put their lives on the line for our country. When they return to civilian life, they must have every opportunity to get their full educational benefits, find good jobs, and attain economic security. I urge the Court to ensure that veterans can get the education our government has promised.

“But this case is just one of many ways we can better support our veterans. Americans who devote their lives in service for their country deserve dignity, respect, and gratitude from their fellow countrymen. So on Veterans Day, we say thank you. And we recommit to the work ahead to uphold our democracy and to live the values embodied by these servicemembers – hard work, freedom, equal opportunity, and love of country.”

The North Carolina Department of Justice released an updated version of the Military Consumer Guide earlier this year. The guide helps current and former servicemembers navigate common financial situations and potential scams.

