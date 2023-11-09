Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig Completes Annual 99 County Tour

Annual visit to each county showcases how agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 9, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig started his annual 99 county tour in Black Hawk County in January and completed his annual 99 county tour this week by touring a national ag distributor in Hardin County. To commemorate his annual successful statewide tour, Secretary Naig released a brief video which includes a personal message and a selection of photos highlighting some of his visits.

"It's one of the best parts of my job – traveling to each of our 99 counties every year and seeing first-hand the exciting things happening within Iowa agriculture and communities of all sizes across our beautiful state," said Secretary Naig.

The video is available for viewing and distribution HERE.

The transcript of his personal message in the video is as follows:

“Hi, I’m Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Every year, I travel to each of Iowa’s 99 counties to hear directly from Iowans about what’s important to them. It’s one of the best parts of my job – seeing first-hand the exciting things happening within communities of all sizes across our beautiful state. I log a lot of miles listening to and learning from Iowans. I am always inspired by the creativity and innovation at work by people from all walks of life. This year’s 99-county tour started with a meeting of farmers in Black Hawk County and ended with a tour of a national ag distributor in Hardin County. Throughout the year, I visited family farms that represent why Iowa is a national leader in the production of corn, soybeans, eggs and pork, as well as other products like beef, turkey and dairy. I toured the farms and businesses of Choose Iowa awardees, whose orchards, vineyards, vegetable farms, apiaries, chestnut groves, flower farms, and direct to consumer meat and dairy businesses add to the diversity of our state’s agriculture. We are proudly building the availability of more Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made foods and beverages through Choose Iowa. I visited meat processors, creameries, and biofuels plants, demonstrating how significant value is added to the commodities and products we raise. I visited businesses, manufacturers, input suppliers, biotech companies, distributors, retailers, and cooperatives, all of which help to keep Iowa agriculture productive. I saw how conservation practices like cover crops, saturated buffers and wetlands are protecting our valuable soil and improving water quality. As Iowa sets yet another record for conservation and as more farmers and landowners add more practices with the assistance of public and private partners, we will continue to accelerate our water quality progress. I stopped by county fairs to see the future of Iowa agriculture, our 4-Hers and FFA students who are showcasing their many talents. I visited schools and colleges to see how their programs and activities are preparing the next generation for the rewarding Iowa careers of tomorrow. I toured food banks and food pantries that are feeding our neighbors in need. I celebrated several Wergin Good Farm Neighbor families, all of whom are leaders in their communities and who represent the very best of Iowa. As we conclude another successful 99 county tour, I am again reminded of how many hardworking, extraordinary people are involved in Iowa agriculture. It is a privilege to meet these Iowans, see their work and hear their ideas. And I am continually inspired by their dedication and determination. It is a big responsibility we have – feeding and fueling consumers here and around the world. But I can tell you – Iowans are proud of our role, and we are always ready to meet the next challenge. I look forward to continuing our work together, moving this great state forward each day. Thank you for the hospitality, Iowa! I’ll see you on the road next year.”