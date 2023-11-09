Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,328 in the last 365 days.

FTC Publishes Proposed 2024 Budget for Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

The Federal Trade Commission has voted to publish in the Federal Register the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s proposed 2024 budget as submitted to the Commission.

The FTC’s rule regarding oversight of the Authority’s budget process requires the publication of the Authority’s proposed budget in the Federal Register for public comment. The public will have 14 days from the date of publication to submit comments, after which the Commission will approve or disapprove the proposed budget. Information about how to submit a comment is included in the Federal Register notice, which will be published soon. Comments will be published on Regulations.gov after they are submitted.

The Commission vote to publish the proposed budget was 3-0.

You just read:

FTC Publishes Proposed 2024 Budget for Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more