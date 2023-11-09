Boston Hemp Inc. Is on a Mission to Help People Struggling With Pain and Anxiety
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2018, Boston Hemp Inc. has established a leading name in the hemp and cannabis industry across the States. With its firm commitment to customer satisfaction and an extensive range of premium quality products, Boston Hemp Inc. is making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals suffering from pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Boston Hemp Inc. offers the highest quality of hemp products and raw materials at the most affordable prices in the market, with country-wide fast and efficient shipping. The company’s dedication to quality and affordability is evident in its slogan, "Quality, Clarity and Affordability.” Their offerings include premium CBD, THCA, THCP, HHC, CBG, THC-Free, Delta 8, Delta 9, Flower, Dabs, Gummies, Waxes, Vapes, Live Rosin, Carts, Edibles and more.
Along with its amazing assortment of premium quality products, the company is regularly sharing information and resources with customers, aiming to educate the community on CBD & THCA products and their safe usage.
Co-founders Brandon Gadles & Kevin Goyle have always admired the pivotal role that industrial hemp has played in various industries throughout history. Their personal experience with the transformative effects of CBD on their parents battling severe illnesses led to the inception of Boston Hemp Inc.
The brand takes pride in its commitment to offering CBD-rich hemp that is grown in the United States and strives to source only quality products on the market to meet its high-quality standards. All products offered by Boston Hemp Inc. are rigorously lab-tested and 100% insured for maximum purity and confidence. To ensure transparency and customer trust, Boston Hemp Inc. provides access to comprehensive lab reports for every product, including information on CBD, CBDa, CBN, and CBG content, as well as the product's origin.
Brandon Gadles, CEO of Boston Hemp Inc., shared his vision, saying, “We want to make sure you are satisfied and know what is in your CBD or hemp order. Our goal is to provide the highest quality hemp products that can make a positive impact on people's lives".
Recently, the company has expanded its product range and announced the addition of THCA products to its platform. Their newest product, THCA Isolate Crumble, offers a unique blend of THCA diamonds and live resin extract, providing high potency and Cannabis aroma with great effects.
Customers can get their hands on this newest product
Additionally, Boston Hemp Inc. is offering a 30% discount for first-time orders, making it easier for customers to access high-quality hemp and cannabis products.
About Boston Hemp Inc.:
Co-founded by CEO Brandon Gadles and CFO- Kevin Goyle, Boston Hemp Inc. is a CBA & THCA products and raw material store offering high-quality products at affordable prices. All products are grown and sourced in the United States and undergo complete lab testing before being placed in the store. With Boston Hemp Inc., the founders want to share the amazing benefits of hemp-based products to help individuals in need.
To join Boston Hemp Inc. on its mission to bring health and happiness through high-quality hemp-based products
