A Pioneer in Law Firm Digital Marketing Embarks On A New Journey Through Website Closers

ICVM Group's dedication to delivering real and measurable results in the digital realm has been truly exceptional. It has been an honor to be part of this transaction.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICVM Group, a distinguished agency with 26 years of expertise in brand strategy, web design, web development, and digital marketing, specializing in professional services industries, including a focus on corporate law, has reached a defining moment in its illustrious history with the successful sale of the company.
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, backed the 26-year-old marketing agency by helping it find a new home. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price.
Founded by visionary Stephan Roussan, ICVM Group has been a trailblazer in thought leadership marketing, guiding top firms in the realization of their most critical initiatives. The company has consistently empowered professional services firms to bring their expertise to market swiftly and cost-effectively through digital marketing strategies.
ICVM Group's portfolio spans from conceptualization to content development, and it serves as a trusted partner for top firms, enabling them to leverage digital marketing to promote their expertise without extravagant expenditures. The company's comprehensive range of services includes web design, web development, SEO, and social media marketing.
Paul Vartanian, the broker from Website Closers, the renowned business brokerage firm that facilitated the sale, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous acquisition. He remarked, "ICVM Group's dedication to delivering real and measurable results in the digital realm has been truly exceptional. It has been an honor to be part of this transaction, and I am excited about the future of the company under new ownership."
ICVM Group's unique approach, marked by transparency, value-driven strategies, and a commitment to professionalism and integrity, has set new standards in the realm of digital marketing.
This acquisition signifies not just a strategic move but a transformational shift in the professional services and digital marketing landscape. As ICVM Group transitions to new ownership, its legacy of excellence and innovation remains a cornerstone of its identity.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
