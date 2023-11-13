Rachel Goodman, MD Announces Opening of Medical Practice Focused on Women’s Sexual Health and Menopausal Transition
The new clinic uses cutting edge modalities such as bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma and sound wave technologySANTA FE, NEW MEXICO , NEW MEXICO , November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Goodman, MD, FACOG announces the opening of Second Spring, MD, a new medical practice that uses a combination of cutting edge treatments and integrative care to support the menopausal transition and overall sexual health.
Dr. Goodman is a board-certified OB/GYN who supports both traditional and alternative modalities used to address the challenges related to menopause and sexual health that can go unaddressed in traditional OB/GYN practices.
“Women often have a hard time finding guidance through menopause,” said Dr. Goodman. “Every woman goes through it and experiences it differently, but it is important to convey the message that it doesn’t have to be a negative, miserable experience. With early intervention and support, embracing this part of life can lead to a positive energetic shift that can be truly life-changing. Women need and deserve proper support from their gynecologist.”
Traditionally, hormone replacement therapy has been the only treatment used for these issues. Second Spring MD offers proven modalities such as Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), Cliovana (sound-wave technology) and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) to address these needs.
While these therapies typically address issues caused by menopause, Second Spring MD’s treatments are also designed for sexual health at all ages. Postmenopausal women often find barriers to a healthy sex life such as pain with intercourse (dyspareunia) and vaginal atrophy (a condition caused by lack of hormones that leads to thinning of the vaginal walls).
Dr Goodman is also a certified provider of FOY by AsandraMD, a program designed by Christopher Asandra, MD in Los Angeles, CA that incorporates the use of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and peptide therapy. This treatment utilizes pellet therapy, guaranteeing a consistent physiological release without the roller coaster effects of creams and gels. Dr. Goodman inserts small pellets the size of a grain of rice in the hip area (1-2 for women and 2-10 for men). These customized pellets contain estrogen and/or testosterone for women, and testosterone for men with the occasional estrogen blocker. Dr. Goodman is accepting both men and women for treatment.
“Over the 10 years I’ve been in practice, I’ve noticed menopause and sexual health were often the last topics to be covered–or skipped entirely–in the quick 15 minute time slots allotted in traditional medical visits,” said Goodman. “Focusing solely on these issues at Second Spring MD allows me to have longer visits with my patients and discuss frequently overlooked but critical topics to women’s overall health and happiness.”
“Women have been misguided about menopause. The discussions about menopause and sexual health are no longer taboo. It’s time to talk openly about it, treat its symptoms, and welcome the new and empowering chapter of life,” said Goodman.
Call 505-490-6150 or email hello@SecondSpringMD.com to book an appointment with Dr. Goodman.
###
About Second Spring, MD: Second Spring, MD is a board-certified, gynecologist-owned medical clinic that uses cutting edge modalities and integrative care to provide clinical support for vaginal health and sexual function with an emphasis on the menopausal transition. Second Spring, MD uses cutting edge solutions for commonly unaddressed concerns such as sexual function, the menopausal transition and discomfort caused from labial hypertrophy using integrative treatment plans and a variety of healing modalities, conventional and unconventional, such as Cliovana, hormone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma, labiaplasty, and Vagilangelo. Second Spring is a progressive, safe space where women can understand and explore their well-being as it relates to their vaginal and sexual health.
About Dr. Rachel Goodman: Dr. Rachel Goodman was born and raised in Santa Fe. During her 12 years away from New Mexico, she obtained her medical degree from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. She also devoted herself to service trips in Nepal and Honduras and spent time living in Argentina advancing her Spanish speaking skills. She returned home to New Mexico to attend residency in OB/GYN at The University of New Mexico. Upon completion of her training, she excitedly settled in her home state to begin her practice. After an almost 10 year career in full-spectrum OB/GYN care in Northern New Mexico, Rachel founded Second Spring in 2022. Rachel’s experiences in OB/GYN and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery inspired her to shift her focus towards sexual health, vaginal health, and the menopausal transition.
Leigh-Anne Anderson
AndersonPR
email us here