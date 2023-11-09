Hanalei Colony Resort Announces Black Friday Deal
Book between November 22 and 30, 2023, and enjoy a 25% discount off the best available rate.HāʻENA, HAWAI'I, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book a stay between November 22 and 30, 2023, with a travel window extending from November 22, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and relish a 25% discount and a minimum 3-night stay to savor every moment of relaxation, adventure, and island bliss.
Guests at the all-suite Hanalei Colony Resort are also treated to:
-Free parking and Wi-Fi
-Complimentary guest shuttle to Hanalei Town and surrounding beaches
-Spacious full kitchens with full-sized appliances
-Fresh in-room flowers
-Complimentary welcome cookies, coffee, and a gourmet tea selection
-Complimentary beach towels and chairs for guest use
To secure Hanalei Colony Resort's exclusive Black Friday special, visit HCR.COM or call 1-800-628-3004. Don't forget to use promo code: FRIDAY2023.
Elizabeth Fitzgerald
TLC PR
