Hanalei Colony Resort Announces Black Friday Deal

Book direct by calling Hanalei Colony Resort at 1-800-628-3004. Promo code: FRIDAY2023.

Book between November 22 and 30, 2023, and enjoy a 25% discount off the best available rate.

HāʻENA, HAWAI'I, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book a stay between November 22 and 30, 2023, with a travel window extending from November 22, 2023, to December 31, 2024, and relish a 25% discount and a minimum 3-night stay to savor every moment of relaxation, adventure, and island bliss.Guests at the all-suite Hanalei Colony Resort are also treated to:-Free parking and Wi-Fi-Complimentary guest shuttle to Hanalei Town and surrounding beaches-Spacious full kitchens with full-sized appliances-Fresh in-room flowers-Complimentary welcome cookies, coffee, and a gourmet tea selection-Complimentary beach towels and chairs for guest useTo secure Hanalei Colony Resort's exclusive Black Friday special, visit HCR.COM or call 1-800-628-3004. Don't forget to use promo code: FRIDAY2023.