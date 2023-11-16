Money Smart's LLC Introduces Advertising Program, MoneySmart.TV: Targeting Consumers with AI Precision
Now's the time to embrace artificial technology in the financial world as new programs pop up new innovations will take place, by reaching consumers with ai technology when they have financial need.”SEVERANCE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Smart's LLC, a, well established name in the world of financial education, is announcing the launch of a new television advertising program, MoneySmart.TV.
— Dan Kost, Founder
This Over-The-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) platform harnesses the power of new AI technology to provide advertisers with unprecedented capabilities to target consumers on any smart device. With MoneySmart.TV, advertisers can reach consumers of all demographics, at any location, and during their active hours, effectively targeting the credit and finance-savvy audience across social media and television platforms.
Key Features of MoneySmart.TV:
1. Precision Advertising: MoneySmart.TV leverages advanced AI technology to precisely target consumers based on their demographics, interests, and behavior, ensuring that your message reaches the right audience at the right time.
2. Cross-Platform Reach: Advertisers can extend their reach across multiple platforms, seamlessly combining the influence of social media with the captivating power of television, creating a comprehensive advertising strategy.
3. Customized Campaigns: MoneySmart.TV allows advertisers to create tailored advertising campaigns, including the option to choose keywords and image ideas that resonate with their target audience.
Dan Kost, the founder of Money Smart's LLC, emphasized the significance of MoneySmart.TV in the realm of financial advertising. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals with financial knowledge, and now, with MoneySmart.TV, we extend that mission to empower advertisers with the tools to reach their target audience with unparalleled precision. This platform opens new horizons for financial education, offering a transformative advertising solution."
MoneySmart.TV signifies approach to financial advertising, enabling advertisers to connect with an audience that is actively seeking credit and finance-related products and services. This platform brings together AI precision, cross-platform reach, and customized campaigns, paving the way for a new era of consumer engagement.
MoneysMarts.tv also is developing a series of educational television shows and working with the movie industry to bring more scenarios into regular television on how to address your credit issues and prosper financially.
Over-The-Top Television (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) are modern streaming technologies that have revolutionized how consumers access and engage with television content, providing advertisers with powerful tools to reach their target audiences with precision.
1. Over-The-Top Television (OTT):
• Definition: OTT refers to the delivery of television content over the internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite providers. OTT services, such as streaming platforms (e.g., Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video), allow users to access video content directly through the internet, typically on smart TVs, streaming devices, or mobile devices.
• Precision Targeting: OTT services use data analytics and algorithms to gather insights into user behavior, preferences, and demographics. Advertisers can leverage this data to precisely target specific audience segments, ensuring that their ads are shown to viewers who are more likely to be interested in their products or services.
2. Connected TV (CTV):
• Definition: CTV refers to televisions that are connected to the internet, enabling users to stream digital content. CTV can include smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices (like Roku or Apple TV), and Blu-ray players with internet connectivity.
• Precision Targeting: CTV platforms provide advertisers with advanced targeting capabilities similar to OTT services. Advertisers can use demographic data, viewing behavior, and other relevant information to deliver personalized and targeted ads to specific households or individuals. This ensures that advertising messages reach the intended audience with a high degree of precision.
Precision Targeting in OTT and CTV:
• Both OTT and CTV leverage user data to create detailed profiles of viewers, enabling advertisers to target based on factors such as age, location, interests, and viewing habits.
• Advertisers can use this data to serve relevant ads to specific audience segments, maximizing the impact of their campaigns and improving the likelihood of engagement.
Benefits:
• Flexibility: Viewers can access content on-demand, providing flexibility in when and where they watch, making it easier for advertisers to reach their audience at optimal times.
• Interactive Ads: OTT and CTV platforms often support interactive ad formats, allowing users to engage with ads directly, enhancing the overall advertising experience.
In summary, OTT and CTV represent a shift in how consumers consume television and digital content, and advertisers can capitalize on these platforms to deliver targeted messages with precision, reaching audiences in a more personalized and effective manner compared to traditional broadcast methods.
About MoneySmarts LLC:
MoneySmarts LLC, founded by Dan Kost, stands as a financial education company with a steadfast commitment to making financial education accessible, engaging, and exceptionally effective. By harnessing AI technology and employing a gamified approach, the company's mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make well-informed financial decisions and successfully attain their financial objectives.
At MoneySmarts LLC, goes beyond conventional financial education. With the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, by offering individuals invaluable guidance when navigating a diverse range of financial scenarios. MoneySmarts.tv platform provides answers, aids in sidestepping potential pitfalls, and furnishes clear directions at every juncture of one's financial journey.
In addition to our core mission, MoneySmarts LLC has expanded its reach through various platforms:
The MoneySmarts.us; game, designed to be a holistic and immersive financial education experience, is centered around the concept of overcoming financial pitfalls and challenges that players may encounter on their financial journey. By offering a gamified approach to financial education, Money Smarts LLC aims to make learning about finance fun, engaging, and accessible to a wide range of age groups.
MoneySmarts.News: Our dedicated online news portal, MoneySmarts.News, serves as a reputable source for the latest financial insights, covering an extensive array of financial topics. It offers expert analysis, educational articles, and a deeper understanding of financial concepts, contributing to informed decision-making.
MoneySmarts.TV: MoneySmarts.TV is an innovative online television network that brings real-world financial scenarios to life. With expert hosts and educational entertainment, it offers practical guidance, fostering a deeper understanding of financial principles in an engaging and accessible format.
MoneySmarts.Store: MoneySmarts.Store is where fashion and financial literacy intersect. MoneySmarts clothing line features short, inspiring messages paired with AI-generated graphics, delivering a powerful reminder that financial literacy is a mindset, not just a skill. Proceeds from MoneySmarts.Store support game development for various platforms, ultimately making financial education more accessible.
MoneySmarts LLC is not just a company; it's a commitment to building a more financially literate society where individuals have the knowledge and resources required to take charge of their financial well-being. MoneySmarts comprehensive approach and diverse platforms reflect the unwavering dedication to this mission.
Dan Kost
Money Smarts LLC
+1 970-534-0656
