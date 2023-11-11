Veteran-Founded Company Launches to Tackle the Male Suicide Crisis with a Revived Perspective on Masculinity

Stripped Raw Team You Matter Box

Donate a 'You Matter' Box This Veteran's Day to Send a Lifeline

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking its official launch on Veteran's Day, Stripped Raw, a company fueled by eight veterans and a suicide widow, actively confronts the issues plaguing today's males, championing a renewed understanding of masculinity.

The company acknowledges the rising tide of male suicide, often fueled by misinterpretations and rigid constructs of what it means to be a man. The true essence of manhood has been buried under layers of societal expectations, misconceptions, and judgment, leaving many men feeling isolated and misunderstood.

Stripped Raw is committed to providing education and vital support to men struggling with societal pressures through its initiatives:

‘You Matter’ Box (Available January 2024): Addressing the epidemic of male despair, this lifeline box serves as a tangible reminder of the collective support behind each individual, fighting against feelings of isolation and despair. Each 'You Matter' box is filled with items and QR codes that provide actionable guidance, sending a powerful message that ‘you matter’. Individuals can either donate a box or send one directly to someone in need.

Stripped Raw Podcast: A platform for "Real Men, Real Stories", this podcast dives into the heart of the matter, shining a light on the authentic experiences of men who've grappled with the weight of societal expectations, and showcasing their path to rediscovery and peace.

Online Coaching Program: Offering a sanctuary from judgment and stigma, this initiative aims to rebuild the male identity from the ground up. No more "man up" clichés, just honest conversations and actionable guidance.

Survival Guide Book: A testament to resilience, this book carries the legacy of a father's experiences, hopes, and lessons for his son, spotlighting the true nature of masculinity.

The company believes that change begins with collective understanding and effort. Both men and women must join forces, setting ego and pride aside, to truly embrace and celebrate authentic masculinity. Stripped Raw advocates for a future where we aren't merely existing but truly living with purpose, love, and authenticity.

"Stripped Raw isn't just a brand, it's a call to action," said David Hendrix, Founder. "We urge everyone, irrespective of gender, to join our mission. To understand, to empathize, and to build a future where masculinity is celebrated, and its potential fully realized for the betterment of our future generations."

In honor of Veteran's Day, Stripped Raw invites the public to donate a 'You Matter' box. All boxes donated on Veteran’s Day will be distributed to veterans, a group profoundly affected by the challenges of masculinity and mental health.

For more information on Stripped Raw, please visit www.StrippedRaw.com. To donate a ‘You Matter’ box to a veteran, visit www.strippedraw.com/products/donate-a-box.

ABOUT STRIPPED RAW:

Stripped Raw is a movement dedicated to educating about and addressing the misconceptions of masculinity. The company is committed to fostering an environment where men can thrive with a sense of purpose, love, and authenticity. The movement emphasizes the importance of understanding and supporting men in their unique challenges to create stronger relationships, families, and communities.