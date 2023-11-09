Actionable Tools for Washington State Families in Youth Health and Well-Being Fact Sheets
Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction publishes fact sheets to provide families with actionable tools to support youthOLYMPIA, WA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past five years, Washington state has made great strides in K–12 school safety, including the creation of regional school safety centers, a mandatory threat assessment program in each school district, and required training when districts choose to employ a security officer.
To build from these efforts and to provide families with actionable tools to support their child’s health and well-being, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has published a series of fact sheets about topics including mental and behavioral health, safe social media use, and safe storage of substances and firearms.
“Schools are an integral part of their community,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, “and community health and well-being are supported both inside and outside of our school walls. These fact sheets aim to provide parents and families with data and actionable tools to guide conversations as they support their children in making safe and informed decisions.”
Social media use, safe storage of medications and firearms, access to alcohol and other substances, and mental health challenges are among the concerns of Washington’s students and their families. The four fact sheets that OSPI has published address these concerns.
Tips for Families
- Create a family media plan. Research shows that adolescents who spend more than 3 hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. A family media plan includes engagement in both positive uses of social media and activities that don’t involve technology use.
- Adjust online privacy settings to the most secure level. This helps protect the privacy of students.
- Practice safe storage methods. Keep firearms and medications locked up and out of reach. Families can also talk to the caregivers of their children’s friends about safe storage methods.
- Build strong familial relationships. Having connections with others supports resilience in children and teenagers.
- Have honest and frequent conversations about stress, mental health, and self-care. Pay attention to any changes in behavior and offer to listen when students want to talk about their feelings.
- Talk to children and teens about the risks of vaping, smoking, drinking alcohol, and using other drugs. Make it difficult to access alcohol or substances and make it clear that you do not think it’s okay to use them.
“Families have the most important role in their children’s health and safety,” Reykdal said. “But it can be difficult to talk about uncomfortable topics. Our goal is to provide families with facts, data, and resources to support their students.”
Each fact sheet provides key facts and data, action items for families, suggested conversation starters, and links to additional resources. The information provided comes from well-researched and evidence-backed sources, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA).
The fact sheets can be found in English and Spanish on OSPI’s Whole Child Initiative webpage.
For Immediate Support
- Call the Washington Recovery Help Line to get help for substance use and mental health: 866-789-1511
- Call or text 988 to get mental health support from 988 Lifeline
- Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline to get information and referrals for mental and behavioral health treatment: 800-662-4357
- Call Poison Control if you think your child might have gotten into a medication: 800-222-1222
