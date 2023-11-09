World Patients Alliance (WPA) Wraps Up a Successful Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting in Dubai
WPA is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting, which took place in Dubai, UAE, on November 4 and 5, 2023.DUBAI, UAE, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Patients Alliance (WPA) is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting, which took place in Dubai, UAE, on November 4 and 5, 2023. This two-day event brought together global leaders of patient organizations, renowned patient advocates, and healthcare stakeholders. WPA, an influential advocate for hundreds of millions of patients worldwide, has fulfilled its commitment to drive tangible change through advocacy.
The Asia Pacific Regional Meeting provided an invaluable platform for the patient community to come together in a dynamic and interactive setting. Delegates shared experiences, exchanged information, learned from one another, amplified their voices, and championed the causes of patients at the regional level.
WPA's Asia Pacific Region encompasses all countries in the vast expanse of Asia and Australia. To ensure accessibility to a global audience, the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting was held as a hybrid event, allowing attendees to engage both in person and virtually.
Distinguished Speakers and Thought-Provoking Topics: The event featured an impressive lineup of leaders from national and international patient advocacy and health organizations, delivering thought-provoking insights. Esteemed speakers included Mondher Letaief, Shin Ushiro, Lamya Alhazani, Candace Henley, Christiane El Ferzli, Nicole Sheahan, Kimberly Galia, along with in-house speakers Andrew Spiegel Esq., Penney Cowan, and Hussain Jafri.
Key Discussion Topics Shaping Healthcare Narratives: Covering a spectrum of critical topics, the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting delved into the heart of pressing healthcare issues. Sessions explored 'The Art of Patient Advocacy,' 'Communication for Beginning to Results,' 'Fundamentals of Fundraising,' 'Fundraising from Companies and Foundations,' 'WHO Patient Safety Action Plan,' 'Patient and Family Engagement in WHO Patient Safety Action Plan,' 'Patient Engagement in Patient Safety in the Region,' 'Universal Health Coverage: Moving Towards Better Health,' 'Equity in Healthcare,' and 'Healthcare Emergencies in the Region.'
Panel Discussions: Voices of Experience: The informative sessions seamlessly transitioned into engaging panel discussions, featuring luminaries in patient safety and healthcare expertise. Anas Noufal, Ken Taneda, Edmund Lau, Areej Saqr, J S Arora, Mecciya Majrashi, Inge Dhamanti, and Regina Kamoga shared their experiences and perspectives, creating a rich tapestry of insights.
Leadership Perspectives on the Success of the Event: WPA's leadership, including Andrew Spiegel, Esq., Chair of WPA; Penney Cowan, Secretary and Founding Director; and Hussain Jafri, Founding Director, reflected on the resounding success of the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting.
Andrew Spiegel, Esq., Chair of the World Patients Alliance: "As we reflect on this event, we're reminded that in the face of ever-evolving healthcare challenges and a world adapting to new norms, the role of patient advocacy and collaboration has never been more vital. This event is a testament to the resilience and commitment of patients, advocates, and healthcare stakeholders worldwide."
Penney Cowan, Secretary and Founding Director of WPA: "The Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting represented a platform for patients to share their experiences, learn from one another, and collectively work towards positive change in healthcare. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and participation in this event. It reinforces our belief that patient-focused advocacy is the way forward."
Hussain Jafri, Founding Director of WPA: "The response to this event underscored the global community's commitment to advocating for patients. Our goal was to equip attendees with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to become more effective advocates. This gathering celebrated our shared dedication to improving healthcare and patient outcomes."
About World Patients Alliance: The World Patients Alliance (WPA) stands as a global advocate for patients, representing the interests of hundreds of millions worldwide. Committed to fostering collaboration, advocacy, and tangible change, the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting exemplifies WPA's dedication to patient empowerment and safety on a global scale.
Staying Informed: For post-event details, resources, and updates, please visit the official WPA website.
Special Thanks to Sponsors: WPA extends heartfelt gratitude to sponsors Pfizer and Sanofi at the Silver level and IFPMA at the Patron level for making this impactful event possible.
The echoes of the Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting linger, resonating with shared commitment and the promise of a future where patient advocacy continues to drive positive change on a global stage.
