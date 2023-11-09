SongHub Appoints Shauna Krikorian, Executive Vice President
SongHub (www.songhub.co), the first blockchain-based music collaboration and registration platform, appoints Shauna Krikorian as its Executive Vice President.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SongHub (www.songhub.co), the first of its kind rights management and collaborative song registration platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shauna Krikorian as its Executive Vice President (EVP), where she will play a critical role in shaping the company's strategic direction while overseeing operations and partnerships, supporting the company’s innovative and forward thinking dynamic in the quickly evolving music tech environment.
SongHub is a revolutionary creative collaboration and song registration platform harnessing the power of blockchain technology to empower artists and creators to connect and share files securely from popular DAWs like Logic, Ableton and ProTools, while allowing blockchain tokenization of each file down to the stem level. The platform is tailored to the specific needs of musicians, songwriters and students, enabling them to add accurate metadata and song splits, while registering songs directly with publishers, performing rights organizations and music schools on a global basis – providing for a verified chain-of-title which mitigates future legal claims.
Shauna Krikorian has a long history in the music sector with more than 10 years of experience in artist development, rights management, and synchronization licensing, while nurturing deep relationships with production companies, film studios, networks, and agencies worldwide. Her wealth of experience working with creators from diverse corners of the world will introduce SongHub to a global audience, creating new partnerships with publishers, performance rights organizations and music schools, while continuing to push for more efficiency and accuracy throughout the wordwide music community.
SongHub COO & Co-Founder, Joe Berman, stated, “Shauna is a true leader! Her years of experience working with rights in the creative space, along with her strong industry relationships and deep passion for music make her the obvious choice to lead our SongHub team, and we’re thrilled to have her onboard”.
Shauna Krikorian added, “As a lifelong artist advocate, I’m excited to join a company whose technology empowers creators to safeguard and capitalize on their IP. A central pillar of SongHub's vision is the creation of an artist-centric ecosystem where artists and creators from around the world will be able to connect and collaborate. The platform is built on transparency, security, and innovation, creating a safe environment for artists to nurture and advance their careers.”
SongHub recently executed a licensing agreement with a US-based music publisher, and is in discussions with a number of performing rights organizations, music publishers and music schools on a global basis. For more information or to schedule a demo, please email the contacts below.
Contact: Steve Stewart (steve@songhub.co), Joe Berman (joe@songhub.co), Shauna Krikorian (shauna@songhub.co).
Steve Stewart
SongHub
+1 3107099517
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other