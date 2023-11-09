Global instant ramen leader Nissin Foods to add major new operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Inventors of first instant ramen noodle capitalize on surging demand, growth by adding over 300 new jobs and making $228 million investment in Upstate
As Nissin Foods developed the company’s expansion plans, we determined early on that Greenville, South Carolina was the ideal location for our newest manufacturing facility.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nissin Foods, a global leader in producing premium, instant ramen products, has announced plans to expand its U.S. footprint by establishing new operations in Greenville County, South Carolina to meet surging demand from customers. The company’s planned $228 million investment will create over 300 new jobs.
— Michael Price, President & CEO, Nissin Foods
“Nissin Foods has seen sustained sales growth year-over-year, especially over the last five years, driven by unprecedented demand for our products,” said Nissin Foods President and CEO Michael Price. “As we developed the company’s expansion plans, we determined early on that Greenville, South Carolina was the ideal location for our newest manufacturing facility.”
Headquartered in Tokyo, Nissin Foods was established in 1958 in Japan by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, thereby introducing ramen noodles to American consumers.
“Greenville is among the fastest growing manufacturing cities in the country, and many other top brands are produced there,” added Price. “In addition to being a significant milestone in Nissin’s history, this investment will allow us to optimize production capabilities, grow the organization, bring jobs to the community and continue to fortify our innovation pipeline.”
Launched in 1971 in Japan, Cup Noodles debuted in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the food industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value.
“Congratulations to Nissin Foods and Greenville County on bringing over 300 new jobs to South Carolina,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “This collaboration provides additional opportunities for Nissin Foods to serve its worldwide customer base while contributing to the Greenville community.”
Strong sales momentum has become the norm at Nissin Foods USA, driven in part by major investments in its premium product innovation. Sales increased 21% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up from the same period in 2022 and the fourth consecutive quarter of high double-digit sales growth for Nissin Foods, according to Food Business News.
“This announcement exemplifies the international reach of South Carolina’s pro-business reputation. Nissin Foods is primed for success in Greenville County as the strong workforce and abundant community support give the company an ideal environment to keep pace with growth and demand, added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
With a large and growing brand portfolio that includes Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl and Fire Wok, the company corporate philosophy embraces a commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. A leading provider of instant ramen noodles, the new Greenville County operation will help the company enhance continued product development and innovation while meeting the surging consumer demand. Products to be made at the new Greenville County facility were not identified by company officials.
“Greenville County welcomes Nissin Foods as it establishes its Southeastern manufacturing presence in Greenville County,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp. “The company is a global leader in producing ramen products including Cup Noodles, Top Ramen and other delicious and convenient favorites enjoyed worldwide. We welcome Nissin Foods to our international community of companies and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.”
Always environmentally conscious, Nissin Foods USA, recently announced that Cup Noodles® will introduce a new paper cup design in early 2024, replacing the current polystyrene cup. A historic change for the brand since its 1973 U.S. introduction, the updated packaging for the on-the-go cup is now microwavable, making it even more convenient for consumers to enjoy.
The company has announced plans to purchase a 640,640-square-foot building located at 1170 Bracken Road in Piedmont for its new Greenville County manufacturing facility. Nissin Foods also has existing manufacturing facilities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Gardena, California.
Operations are expected to be online in August 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Nissin Foods team should visit the company’s careers page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 34,600 new jobs and more than $6.6 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
