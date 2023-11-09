DIVINE CHOCOLATE USA DEBUTS CRISPY THINS IN REFRESHED PACKAGING
Light, Crunchy Chocolate Returns in Time for Holiday Season Enjoyment
Just in time for holiday indulgence, we are delighted to reintroduce our Crispy Thins in refreshed packaging that beautifully reflects both our brand and how delicious these thins taste.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate - the world's first and only farmer-owned, Fairtrade, B Corp certified premium chocolate brand, announced the return of its signature Crispy Thins snackable chocolate.
— Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America
“Just in time for holiday indulgence, we are delighted to reintroduce our Crispy Thins in its refreshed packaging,” said Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Divine Chocolate. “These addictive treats were worth the wait as our new look beautifully reflects both our brand and how delicious these thins taste.”
All four flavors of Crispy Thins – Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Mint, Milk Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate with Caramel and Sea Salt – feature a delicious blend of Divine’s Fairtrade chocolate & puffed rice. Both Dark Chocolate flavors are vegan. All are available in select stores, on Amazon, or at the company’s online store, https://shop.divinechocolateusa.com. Each 2.8 oz. box retails for $4.79.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Divine Chocolate pioneered the mission-driven ethical chocolate movement and today,is the highest-rated B Corp food brand in its UK homebase. For a quarter century, Divine Chocolate has been actively working to fight exploitation within the cocoa industry, promote women's empowerment, drive adult education, and advance a variety of sustainability initiatives.
All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and single-origin Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers in Ghana. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.
Available for purchase nationwide as well as online shop at divinechocolateusa.com, offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic, mini-bar flights, and holiday editions including milk and dark chocolate advent calendars, and chocolate coins.
About Divine Chocolate
Delicious chocolate fighting exploitation. 25 years ago, Divine Chocolate pioneered the mission-driven ethical chocolate movement. Today the company is recognized as the highest-rated B Corp food brand in its UK homebase and a multi-year honoree as “Best for the World – Communities.” Established in 1998 by cocoa farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, Divine has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa, and invested in farmer-led programs that support fair labor practices, improve farming techniques, advance sustainability initiatives, empower women, drive adult literacy, and more. All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and single-origin Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers in Ghana. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide, and online at shop.divinechocolateusa.com. To follow us and join the chocolate revolution, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram