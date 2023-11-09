A Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece, Westhope, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Live at Sotheby’s New York

Historic and rare Frank Lloyd Wright home Minutes from Arkansas River and Downtown Tulsa Private 1.5-acre property great for entertaining Added to the National Historic Register in 1972 Light-filled interior with classic FLW aesthetic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constructed in 1929 and added to the National Historic Register in 1972, Frank Lloyd Wright's “Westhope” is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and offers an extraordinary opportunity to own an architectural masterpiece. Currently listed for $7.995 million, Westhope is scheduled to be auctioned next month with starting bids expected between $1.5 million and $3.25 million with No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. In cooperation with Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby's International Realty, bidding will open 30 November and culminate on 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Frank Lloyd Wright was an American architect and designer who is well known for the creation and use of “organic architecture.” Lloyd’s designs are famous for blending seamlessly with their surroundings. Westhope is a Textile Block home designed by Wright for his cousin, publisher of the Tulsa Tribune, Richard Lloyd. Not only is this piece rare due to a limited market of Wright’s designs, but this home is his only Textile Block estate outside of California.

“Westhope—a rare architectural marvel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright—is simply exquisite,” Rob Allen said. “This historic estate is filled with classic Frank Lloyd Wright aesthetics that we have all come to admire from its exterior glasswork to the walled backyard. We are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and their global database to present this spectacular opportunity and turn the chapter of this famed home.”

One of only a few homes that bridge Wright's Prairie and Usonian periods, Westhope features a striking exterior constructed of square glass windows and cement tile blocks. Its immense scale only enhances its rare position in the Wright oeuvre. The estate's open plan makes a spectacular backdrop for entertaining yet offers intimate sitting areas and thoughtfully livable private spaces. True to the architect's organic aesthetic, the interior is a study in visual harmony with abundant exquisite millwork, natural light, and framed vignettes of the "classic" Wright exterior landscape. The walled backyard, featuring a swimming pool and sitting areas, feels like a secret garden escape. No matter where you find yourself in Westhope, you'll enjoy visual reminders of the estate's artistic heritage.

Tulsa, Oklahoma offers a small-town lifestyle with a lively downtown and cultural scene. Westhope is located about 15 minutes southeast of the Arts and Deco Districts of downtown Tulsa. Live less than 10 minutes from the Arkansas River. Walk the River Parks East Trail or take advantage of the sports courts and paddle boats at The Gathering Place. On the far side of the river, the Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area awaits with several hundred rugged acres of parkland and trails for hiking, biking, and trail running. Spend the day at the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Philbrook Gardens, only two miles from your estate. Southern Hills Country Club, consistently recognized as one of the top 100 courses in the world, is close by. If craft beer is more your speed, spend a day brewery hopping in the Pearl District.

Westhope is available for showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

