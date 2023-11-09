FSC-US Releases Forest Carbon Storage Study
Research In Three Distinct Forest Biomes in Canada and US Show FSC-Certified Forests Store More Carbon, While Providing a Sustainable Supply of Forest ProductsUNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) US released a report today that found evidence that FSC-certified forests in the US and Canada store more carbon when compared to forests managed with common practices, showing the positive climate impact of the forest management practices associated with FSC certification.
While the responsible forest management practices required to be FSC-certified are designed to protect biodiversity, clean water, and the rights of Indigenous communities, research about their climate impacts is still developing.
FSC began a research project in January 2021 to investigate the question:
“What is the potential carbon impact of FSC-certified management in specific eco-regions relative to common practices?”
To help answer this question, FSC engaged SCS Global Services to measure the amount of carbon stored by US and Canadian forests managed using both FSC and common practices. The studies included a mixed pine forest, a mixed boreal forest, and a redwood region.
The research showed that forests in the US and Canada managed to FSC practices stored additional carbon compared to the baseline, with the results varying based on the type of forest. These results build on other findings by Ontario Nature and Ecotrust, contributing to a growing body of evidence that responsible forest management can help mitigate climate change.
The full FSC Carbon Storage Report can be found here:
https://us.fsc.org/en-us/newsroom/newsletter/id/1318
Although these results are only one step in truly quantifying the impacts of FSC-certified management, they add to the value of purchasing FSC-certified products and call attention to the need for more high-quality, public data that considers forest management practices in quantifying climate benefits.
Forests are vital ecosystems that provide many resources important for life on Earth. From the air we breathe and the water we drink, to paper products and lumber, to cultural and religious values held by Indigenous Peoples, we rely on forests and forest products every day. Forests also store vast amounts of carbon, with enormous potential to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. At the same time, deforestation and forest degradation release vast quantities of stored carbon and are a major drive of climate change. FSC is offering a way to protect the full range of forest values, even as we use forest products every day.
About the Forest Stewardship Council
The Forest Stewardship Council, the world’s most trusted forest certification, is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of forests. FSC was created in 1993 to set the standards by which forests are certified, offering assurance to consumers and businesses that the wood products they buy originate from well-managed forests. Approximately 3,000 companies and more than 150 million acres of forestland are FSC certified in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit us.fsc.org.
