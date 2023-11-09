Great River Technology Unveils XL High-Speed ARINC 818 Sensor Test Card, Redefining Innovation in Sensor Testing
XL test card was instrumental in the development and testing of the RVS 2.0 system by Collins Aerospace (an RTX business) and Boeing.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great River Technology proudly announces the debut of the XL High-Speed ARINC 818 Sensor Test Card, created in conjunction with the RVS (Remote Vision System) 2.0 platform. This groundbreaking test card was instrumental in the development and testing of the RVS 2.0 system by Collins Aerospace (an RTX business) and Boeing. Within the last year, Great River Technology has successfully delivered over 200 XL cards to both Collins and Boeing.
Tim Keller, Director of Marketing at Great River Technology, conveyed his appreciation for this new product launch, remarking, "Great River Technology extends its deepest gratitude to Collins Aerospace and Boeing for entrusting us with this demanding and program-critical project. Failure was never an option, and our engineers and test team rose to the occasion, designing, building, testing, and validating our new XL card in half the usual time."
Great River Technology's XL card was developed as a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solution, catering to the evolving demands of next-generation EVS, EO/IR, 3D Display, and ISR systems. The XL card boasts an array of features tailored to the testing of high-speed, high-resolution sensor applications:
• Facilitates video concentration and de-concentration of multiple sensors onto a single link while simultaneously maintaining frame synchronous timing.
• Incorporates support for 4K+ Stereo displays, including robustness testing capabilities, error injection, and channel skew considerations.
• Comprehensive support for a variety of pixel formats used by optical and infrared sensors, encompassing Bayer video.
• Supports ARINC 818 link rates ranging from 12.0 Gbps to 28.05 Gbps.
Great River Technology is a leading provider of high-performance digital video and data development tools and services for the military and aerospace industry. Established in 1996, Great River Technology has forged strong partnerships with top commercial and military companies worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to simplifying the design and implementation of mission-critical systems, their products are trusted by design labs, production facilities, and flight-test teams. As the global leader in ARINC 818 implementation, Great River Technology offers the only comprehensive product suite for ARINC 818 video generation, capture, conversion, and analysis to support the entire life cycle of ARINC 818-enabled equipment. Additionally, Great River Technology provides IP Cores, embedded circuit cards, and video converter modules for easy integration into airborne systems, substantially reducing development time and cost.
