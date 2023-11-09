Kyle Hublitz, Kevin Toohill, and their team join Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

With their holistic approach to wealth management, focus on high-net-worth clients, and experience in the industry, they are a strong addition to the team.” — Paul Carlson, CEO, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast-growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they are expanding their business in Fairfield County, Connecticut. The new team, which currently has $750 million in assets under management, includes Kyle Hublitz and Kevin Toohill – both Executive Directors and Financial Advisors – and their Senior Registered Wealth Associates Kerry Zavory, Rena Howard, and Brandon Troiano.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle, Kevin, and their team to Seventy2 Capital, and to expand into Fairfield County,” said Paul Carlson, CEO and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “With their holistic approach to wealth management, focus on high-net-worth clients, and experience in the industry, they are a strong addition to the team.”

Kyle joined Seventy2 Capital following nearly fifteen years at UBS as a Senior Vice President – Wealth Management. Prior to that role, he served as a Vice President of Investments at Smith Barney for over fifteen years. Kevin has been in the wealth management industry for twenty-four years, working as an Investment Director at Citigroup Asset Management, Financial Planning Specialist at Smith Barney, and Senior Vice President – Wealth Management at UBS. Both Kyle and Kevin were named on the Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors list for Connecticut in 2023. Additionally, they have been working with members of their team for over twenty years and look forward to continuing that partnership at Seventy2 Capital.

When asked about their new roles, Kyle stated “With 30 years of experience working for major wire houses, I am excited to help establish the Fairfield County office of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a nationally recognized Barrons Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team, to focus all our knowledge and expertise on our clients' needs as individuals and unique families. It is an honor to partner with Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, an employee-owned and operated practice, to bring this level of client-focused service to Westport and Fairfield County.”

Kevin also spoke of his enthusiasm over the move to independence, saying “I am excited to enter this new chapter of entrepreneurship in my career. I look forward to having the ability to manage our team’s business and the freedom to serve clients and keep their best interests at heart. Backed by Seventy2 Capital team members and resources, along with support from Wells Fargo & Company, I truly believe this is the best fit for both my clients and me.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

