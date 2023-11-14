Expert Institute Streamlines Attorney + Expert Witness Collaboration with the Launch of Workspace in Expert iQ
Expert Institute's Workspace feature makes attorney + expert collaboration more efficient with secure file sharing and real-time activity tracking.
Workspace will meaningfully improve how attorneys and experts collaborate.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert iQ, the leading expert consulting and insights platform for legal professionals, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new feature, "Workspace." This innovative addition is set to redefine the way attorneys and experts collaborate, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.
— John Demler, Head of Product
Workspace: Enhancing Attorney + Expert Collaboration
Workspace is a feature designed to create a seamless working environment for attorneys and experts. In its initial release, Workspace offers three key features:
Secure File Sharing: Attorneys can now effortlessly exchange documents, insights, and other case artifacts with their expert witnesses, including large file sizes for accommodating medical records, imaging, and more.
Activity Logs: Stay informed with real-time activity tracking of file views, downloads, and deletions - helping to keep everyone on track and your cases moving forward.
Resource Hub: Access a treasure trove of essential resources including engagement checklists, W9 forms, and sample agreements.
“We designed Workspace to enhance collaboration and increase productivity between attorneys and experts. Robust file-sharing capabilities ensure that critical information is at everyone’s fingertips when they need it most.” Michael Talve, CEO - Expert Institute.
"Workspace addresses longstanding feedback from our community and should meaningfully improve how attorneys and experts collaborate. Secure file-sharing is a game-changer, and our activity logs provide transparency and alerting capability to keep all parties informed and on-track with their tasks." — John Demler, Head of Product - Expert Institute.
About Expert iQ:
Expert iQ is a cutting-edge legal tech platform that empowers attorneys with innovative services and technology to help grow their practice. From expert witness searches to data and research on experts, Expert iQ is the ultimate solution for attorneys looking to optimize their workflow.
Michael Morgenstern
Expert Institute
+1 888-858-9511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
See Expert iQ's Workspace in action!