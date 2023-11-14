Expert Institute Streamlines Attorney + Expert Witness Collaboration with the Launch of Workspace in Expert iQ

About

Since its inception in 2010, Expert Institute has emerged as a pioneer in legal technology, offering unparalleled access to world-class experts, a wealth of legal data, and cutting-edge opposition research. Their innovative cloud-based platform, Expert iQ, provides sophisticated case management solutions tailored to the modern legal landscape. Having partnered with over 5,000 firms nationwide, Expert Institute stands out for its dynamic blend of expert research capabilities, medical insight, dedicated client service, and advanced technological solutions. This unique combination positions them as a transformative force in legal tech, redefining how legal professionals approach case preparation and strategy.

