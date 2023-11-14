Expert Institute Streamlines Attorney + Expert Witness Collaboration with the Launch of Workspace in Expert iQ

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert iQ, the leading expert consulting and insights platform for legal professionals, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new feature, "Workspace." This innovative addition is set to redefine the way attorneys and experts collaborate, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.

Workspace: Enhancing Attorney + Expert Collaboration

Workspace is a feature designed to create a seamless working environment for attorneys and experts. In its initial release, Workspace offers three key features:

Secure File Sharing: Attorneys can now effortlessly exchange documents, insights, and other case artifacts with their expert witnesses, including large file sizes for accommodating medical records, imaging, and more.

Activity Logs: Stay informed with real-time activity tracking of file views, downloads, and deletions - helping to keep everyone on track and your cases moving forward.

Resource Hub: Access a treasure trove of essential resources including engagement checklists, W9 forms, and sample agreements.

“We designed Workspace to enhance collaboration and increase productivity between attorneys and experts. Robust file-sharing capabilities ensure that critical information is at everyone’s fingertips when they need it most.” Michael Talve, CEO - Expert Institute.

"Workspace addresses longstanding feedback from our community and should meaningfully improve how attorneys and experts collaborate. Secure file-sharing is a game-changer, and our activity logs provide transparency and alerting capability to keep all parties informed and on-track with their tasks." — John Demler, Head of Product - Expert Institute.

About Expert iQ:

Expert iQ is a cutting-edge legal tech platform that empowers attorneys with innovative services and technology to help grow their practice. From expert witness searches to data and research on experts, Expert iQ is the ultimate solution for attorneys looking to optimize their workflow.

Michael Morgenstern
Expert Institute
+1 888-858-9511
See Expert iQ's Workspace in action!

About

Since its inception in 2010, Expert Institute has emerged as a pioneer in legal technology, offering unparalleled access to world-class experts, a wealth of legal data, and cutting-edge opposition research. Their innovative cloud-based platform, Expert iQ, provides sophisticated case management solutions tailored to the modern legal landscape. Having partnered with over 5,000 firms nationwide, Expert Institute stands out for its dynamic blend of expert research capabilities, medical insight, dedicated client service, and advanced technological solutions. This unique combination positions them as a transformative force in legal tech, redefining how legal professionals approach case preparation and strategy.

Expert Institute

