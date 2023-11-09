The demand on the worlds POWER GRID is increasing dramatically
The Linear/1 UPS manufactured by Accratech, Inc. certified UL 60601-1, the Last word in perfect power providing safe conditioned, continuous electrical power for your professional medical team using sensitive critical medical equipment on patients that ar
3 and 5 KW models
Demand for clean electric power generation is also increasing but not necessarily keeping pace
The power grid is getting maxed out creating the need for serious corrective/affective action.”NEW LISBON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These demands create cause for concern in regard to clean consistent electric power provided for our homes and businesses more importantly the electric power required to power our medical facilities such as hospitals, out patient surgery centers, and we cannot leave out laboratories and drug stores along with many more supporting disciplines. With this demand comes power sags more commonly known as "Brown Outs" which causes stress to the inner workings of critical equipment such as X-ray, CT Scanners, C-Arms, computer servers to name a few amenities in addition to not loosing the power altogether from the power grid.
The first line of protection is an Uninterruptible Power system (UPS) that is more than a simple battery backup that is also a power conditioner which will maintain absolute electrical power availability without any break in that available power. Some people might think that having a generator on site will fill that requirement however that is not necessarily true. If you need absolute clean power without break in the power availability a generator alone will not provide that.
When the power grid drops and electric power is lost it will take a generator up to 20/30 second to start.
When the generator starts there is what is called a transfer switch that does cause a spike and like a lightening strike no one can predict where the strike will hit and cause severe damage in addition to the fact that all generators create noise in the power generating process which can cause further damage to your equipment as well as causing equipment to faulter while trying to operate.
