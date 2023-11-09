Registration Now Open For 2024 Junior Solar Sprint

A competitor readies a racer for the 2023 Junior Solar Sprint competition. Registration for next year’s Sprint is now open with a deadline of Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 for entering a team in the competition set for April 18 on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover. /DNREC photo

Annual Competition Tests Students’ STEM Skills, Creativity

Registration is open for the 2024 Junior Solar Sprint, a statewide competition for students in grades five through eight to build and race solar-powered model cars in a challenge of creativity, engineering and speed.

The annual competition is co-sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy and the Delaware Technology Student Association (TSA).

The 2024 Junior Solar Sprint competition will take place April 18 on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover.

Middle schools across the state can register up to two teams of two to four students each. Registration is free, and the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy provides participating schools with two starter kits, each including a solar panel, motor and wheels.

“The Junior Solar Sprint provides students with the opportunity to apply real-world problem-solving in a fun and educational atmosphere,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Every year we are amazed by the creativity of the participating teams that spend months designing and building their solar-powered vehicles.”

Interested educators should visit de.gov/solarsprint for additional information on the 2024 event, including the registration form and guidelines. The deadline to register Junior Solar Sprint teams is Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Schools are not required to have a TSA chapter in order to participate. Additional questions can be directed via email to JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov or by phone at 302-735-3480.

