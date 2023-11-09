Shine A Light on Gaming Returns to Continue the Conversation Around Antisemitism, Hate, & Intolerance in Gaming Industry
Gaming Industry Influencers, Partners, and Changemakers Unite to Encourage Inclusivity and Mutual Respect
When one marginalized group faces intolerance, it's often a sign of deeper-rooted issues affecting many.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Shine a Light, a platform for organizations, companies, institutions, and individuals to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms in the U.S., and Gold Standard Gaming (GSG), an African-American-owned and operated gaming and esports-focused agency with more than 35 years of industry experience, announce the return of Shine A Light on Gaming – a collective of gamers, organizations, and businesses who are committed to shining a light on antisemitism and hate.
— Sebastian Burton, CEO of Gold Standard Gaming
Learn more in this hero video about ways communities can address toxicity in gaming: https://youtu.be/u6iiv4KnFv4
During the 2023 holiday season, the Shine A Light on Gaming campaign will run streams, panels, and community programming focusing on uniting groups commonly attacked in the gaming space. The goal is to spark meaningful conversations that underline the importance of collective efforts in making the gaming space a more welcoming environment for people from all walks of life.
To date, partners of the 2023 campaign include Voices of the Forgotten, Melanin Gamers, Citadel Esports Cafe, RADCL Esports, The Black In Gaming Foundation, and Lost Tribe, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Shine A Light on Gaming 2023 Streaming Ambassadors include GrizzlyPuncher (returning for a second year), HappyHappyGal, Klutchshot, and SteffyEvans. They have a combined following of 4.5M followers across all active platforms.
"Recognizing the interconnected nature of discrimination is crucial as we strive for a more inclusive gaming world and society at large. When one marginalized group faces intolerance, it's often a sign of deeper-rooted issues affecting many. Antisemitism is indicative of wider societal prejudices and stereotypes that impact other communities in the gaming space," said Sebastian Burton, CEO of GSG, former pro gamer, international esports consultant, and former brand ambassador for gaming brands including ELEAGUE, Supercell, DreamHack, Capcom, and EA Sports. "We are proud to partner with Shine A Light to create an environment that properly represents the wonderfully diverse group of people who love gaming, while celebrating differences and stamping out intolerance."
Shine A Light on Gaming underscores the belief that everyone, irrespective of their reach or standing, can catalyze change – it begins simply by speaking up and taking a stand.
For more information about Shine A Light on Gaming or to get involved, please visit the website, join the Discord server, or follow Shine A Light on X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Kathryn De Shields
RenaissanceLion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Other
What To Do When Hate Talk Hits Your Headset: Shine A Light on Gaming 2023