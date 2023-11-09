Association for Geographic Information Celebrates Membership Milestone

London, 9 November 2023 – The Association for Geographic Information (AGI) has reached a new milestone in its remit to represent the UK geospatial sector. For the first time since new membership options were introduced, membership has exceeded 2,000. AGI membership is structured to ensure maximum benefit and opportunity across the profession and includes levels for individuals, starting at Network and rising to Professional, for corporate members, at either Associate or Partner, and with options for start-ups and affiliate organisations.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the AGI,” commented Adam Burke, current Chair of the Association for Geographic Information. “We are the best we have been for many years with a strong leadership through our Council and Working Group members, structured comms programmes and channels, and defined relationships with other groups and organisations including the Geospatial Commission, Royal Geographical Society, Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors and the British Cartographic Society, to name just a few.”

With the UK ranked as second in the global geospatial readiness index and with dedicated geospatial companies in the UK generating over £6 billion in annual turnover, providing employment for over 30,000 people and securing over £1 billion in equity investment since 2016, the AGI realises that there is still a long way to go. It hopes that events such as the forthcoming GeoCom 23 conference (https://www.agi.org.uk/agi-geocom/), the soon-to-be announced re-launch of the hugely popular AGI Awards and an attractive package of benefits, will continue this positive trend in membership.

“There is a growing need for representation and advocacy, to enable shared discussion and have a platform for conversations around such subjects as geo-ethics and legislation, and that is where organisations like the AGI offer real value for members”, added Denise McKenzie, Managing Partner at the PLACE Trust and Past Chair of the AGI. “The AGI also has a hugely important role researching skills gaps and addressing recruitment issues, on developing early careers support groups and on working with other professional bodies to define competencies and promote professional standards.”

Benefits of AGI membership are extensive and include, but are not limited to, unrivalled networking opportunities, a framework to learn new skills and the support to progress professional development. Members of the AGI can participate in a number of regional and working groups, can access the AGI’s CPD programme and work with other affiliated organisations to develop professional competencies. AGI members receive discounted entry to AGI events, as well as those offered by other membership organisations, and have the opportunity to volunteer for roles within the Association.

“Ordnance Survey are proud supporters of the AGI’s activities and mission to ensure there is, and continues to be, an outstanding and thriving community” commented David Henderson, Chief Geospatial Officer at Ordnance Survey. “Our partnership with the AGI allows us to engage the UK’s diverse geospatial sector and build relationships that complement our public task, where experiences and best practice are shared and innovation nurtured across both the public and private sectors.”

The AGI is an independent and impartial organisation representing the UK geospatial sector. Working with members and the wider community, the AGI successfully influences government policy, delivers the highest quality of education and provides a lead for best practice across the industry.