Venari Partners organises successful charity trek in Jordan
Executive search firm’s largest ever campaign has raised over £23k for charity while changing participants’ lives
Helping those less fortunate than ourselves is not just the right thing to do – it is an essential, integral aspect of our business culture and values.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global executive search firm Venari Partners is delighted to announce the successful completion of the Venari Partners Challenge, the company’s most significant ever initiative to promote corporate social responsibility (CSR). In this campaign, the London-based business sent seven deserving individuals to take part in a five-day, once-in-a-lifetime adventure trekking through Jordan to raise money for charity.
— James Parker
The participants, all of whom have had significant challenges to overcome in recent years, went through a nomination process before being chosen by a neutral panel. They joined representatives from Venari Partners and Joramco (who were an official sponsor) in an epic journey led by the adventurer and endurance athlete, Sean Conway. Flying from London with WizzAir, another official partner, the group arrived in Jordan on 14 October and set off on their trek the next day. After following part of the Jordan Trail and camping Bedouin-style under the stars, they finally arrived at the journey’s end five days later: the ancient Rose City of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.
It was a spectacular conclusion to a challenging but incredibly rewarding experience – made all the more meaningful by each participant raising money for the charity of their choice. At the time of writing, over £23,000 has been raised by the Venari Partners Challenge, which underscores the difference that taking part in the programme has made to the participants’ lives. The Challenge encapsulates values and principles that Venari Partners strives to observe: namely, making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. ‘Helping those less fortunate than ourselves is not just the right thing to do – it is an essential, integral aspect of our business culture and values,’ says company Director, James Parker. ‘Put simply, CSR is, and has always been, woven into the core of how we operate.’
To learn more about the Venari Partners Challenge, you can visit the company website or contact Solenn Ferrato (solenn.ferrato@venaripartners.com) and Stephen Cox (stephen.cox@venaripartners.com).
Notes to editors
About the company:
Venari Partners is an executive search firm focused on providing unrivalled experiences to candidates and clients alike. The business operates in niche markets including aviation, life sciences, transport and logistics, hospitality, and retail and consumer goods, using its industry knowledge and passion for these sectors to help clients identify, retain, and attract the strongest executive talent. Along with offering unparalleled attentiveness to candidates and clients, in contrast with the often transactional nature of executive search firms, Venari Partners subscribes wholeheartedly to the importance of making a positive impact on the communities in which they operate.
About the Venari Partners Challenge:
After Venari Partners reaffirmed their commitment to CSR in 2023, it seemed like an apt moment to launch their most ambitious charitable project to date. Giving people who have been through extremely difficult circumstances the chance to do something for themselves, while raising money for causes close to their hearts, seemed like an excellent way to raise awareness for these worthy organisations:
• Black Women Rising
• CALM
• The Grand Appeal
• Kids on Track
• Lymphoma Action
• Mind
• MND Association
• My Name’5 Doddie
• National Deaf Children’s Society
• Wadi Mousa Orphan Care Centre
If you would like to find out more about the individuals who trekked through Jordan to raise money for these charities, please visit the Challenge website or contact:
Solenn Ferrato
Venari Partners
+44 20 3832 6128
solenn.ferrato@venaripartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Venari Partners Challenge Highlight Reel