Karmanterra Announces Strategic Partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Advance Biochar and Nanochar Production
Karmanterra is pleased to announce a series of significant milestones relating to its business development in the Middle East.
Desertification is a major challenge facing GCC countries and biocarbons could prove to be a valuable amendment in rebuilding soil organic matter.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karmanterra, a leading innovator of nature-based climate strategies and technologies, is pleased to announce a series of significant milestones relating to its business development in the Middle East. In an effort to advance the deployment of novel biocarbons (“biochar”) and combat desertification in the region, the company has partnered with a leading research institution in the United Arab Emirates, and intends to formalize the research partnership during the upcoming COP28 events in Dubai.
— John Ryan, CEO, Karmanterra
Together, the parties will mitigate waste materials via proprietary pyrolysis and post-treatment processes into a biostimulant-enhanced nanocarbon, a product specifically designed for the alkaline and saline soils of the Arabian Peninsula. “Desertification is a major challenge facing GCC countries and biocarbons could prove to be a valuable amendment in rebuilding soil organic matter,” said John Ryan, CEO of Karmanterra, “However, most products being manufactured and imported into the region do not possess attributes that provide increased efficacy in the harsh desert soils and environment of the Arabian Peninsula. We expect our approach will produce cutting-edge climate-smart biocarbons which will enable the countries of the GCC to hit their climate-focused goals of carbon sequestration, reducing desertification, boosting agricultural production, reducing water consumption and supporting urban greening through tree planting.”
Furthermore, the company is pleased to announce the commencement of several afforestation and agricultural pilot projects to test its carbon's effects on water retention, soil carbon and plant health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The tree planting efforts in KSA’s Eastern Province will monitor hundreds of trees planted with Karmanterra’s carbon amongst a larger afforestation project to create quantifiable baselines and data from which to gauge how a scaled approach could affect project economics, carbon sequestration and reducing desertification.
“We are at a pivotal moment where durable impact is possible'' said Mark Samuels, President of Karmanterra, “Repurposing waste materials into valuable biocarbons that are then used to restore degraded land and combat desertification is one way to fight the effects of a warming planet while also solving for regional challenges in a circular and sustainable way. The time is now to deploy these innovative solutions.”
The company looks forward to participating in the COP28 events this December, and meeting with global thought leaders while solidifying further partnerships in their global effort to combat climate change.
About Karmanterra
About Karmanterra

Karmanterra is a leader in sustainably-driven technology and product development that creates cost-effective, carbon-negative solutions. By repurposing waste into high-value bio-carbon materials, Karmanterra seeks to transform vertical markets from agriculture to energy while permanently sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide. Our low-capex, pyrolysis-driven waste repurposing system helps solve regional waste issues while producing purified carbon and climate-smart agricultural products.
