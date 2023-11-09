Trilogy Investment Co. in partnership with Infinity Capital Partners Closes on Townhome BTR Development in Myrtle Beach
Rêve Park Ridge is 122-unit Build-To-Rent townhome community
The Myrtle Beach area has seen skyrocketing home-ownership costs coupled with limited supply continue to price prospective home-buyers out of the market.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy Investment Company (Trilogy), a leading national provider of Build-To-Rent (BTR) housing communities, in partnership with Infinity Capital Partners (Infinity), announces its newest BTR communities in Myrtle Beach called Rêve Park Ridge. The community is comprised of a 122-unit 1, 2 and 3-bedroom townhomes with one car garages in two and three bedroom units. All units include state-of-the-art finishes including stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and all have smart home technology throughout. Best-in-class amenities include the highest quality fitness center and family-friendly swimming pool.
— Jason Joseph, Managing Partner & CEO at Trilogy Investment Company
“The Myrtle Beach area has seen skyrocketing home-ownership costs coupled with limited supply continue to price prospective home-buyers out of the market,” said Jason Joseph, Managing Partner & CEO at Trilogy Investment Company. “Park Ridge appeals to Myrtle Beach’s rapidly expanding millennial and boomer demographic base, who desire conveniences of single-family living without the burdens and increasing financing costs of ownership.”
The property is strategically located in the nation’s fastest growing city, boasting a 32 percent population growth since 2011. Park Ridge is located to some of the area’s top retail and entertainment, including the 162-acre North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex and the east coast’s largest wake park. The neighborhood is also adjacent to a 2.5 mile trail called the North Myrtle Beach Nature Trail.
“After many years of searching for not only the right project, but the right team to partner with, we have entered the BTR marketplace. Trilogy is a true best-in-class developer,” said Greg Jones, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Infinity Capital Partners. “We are excited to get started on the Rêve Park Ridge project, and we see this as the first of many deals with Trilogy.”
Park Ridge is now leasing, with completion of all units through 2024. Learn more at www.reveparkridge.com
About Trilogy Investment Company
Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides Build-To-Rent communities for residents seeking the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice or have been priced out of the competitive housing market. Located in desirable neighborhoods in proximity to good schools and major economic drivers, these communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals desiring rental opportunities beyond traditional apartments. Created with targeted demographics in mind, these communities offer the flexibility of rentals with the stability, privacy, and social benefits of homeownership. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Infinity Capital Partners
Infinity Capital Partners, LLC (“Infinity”) is an independent, privately owned alternative investment manager based in Atlanta, Georgia. Infinity’s primary goal is to create and manage alternative investment strategies whose overarching goal is to consistently maximize returns relative to risk. Infinity manages a series of real estate funds. Each fund executes a value-add, private real estate strategy focused on affordable multi-family housing in the United States. Through their affordable funds, Infinity seeks to identify, acquire, and rehabilitate affordable housing properties, working closely with local, regional, and national governmental entities to help address the critical shortage of affordable housing. Infinity’s real estate strategy is designed to allow institutional and high-net worth investors the ability to access a defensive real estate strategy with predictable annual cash yields and attractive IRR’s relative to risk.
###
Jason Joseph
Trilogy Investment Company
jj@trilogyic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn