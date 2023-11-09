WOLLSTONE CAPITAL AND RAPTOR AG FORM JV TO DEVELOP ITALY’S, AND ONE OF THE WORLD’S, LARGEST HAZELNUT OPERATIONS
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wollstone Capital, based in Geneva, and Raptor Ag, based in Edmond, Oklahoma, are pleased to announce the formation of a joint venture to pursue large-scale hazelnut orchard developments in Italy. The joint venture, named Wollstone Raptor Ag, is headquartered in Switzerland.
Wollstone Capital has launched Planta Terra, an agricultural asset platform, to develop 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of hazelnut plantations in Italy and signed a against long term multi-year offtake agreement with the world´s largest consumer of hazelnuts, a leading confectionary company. The joint venture, Wollstone Raptor Ag will implement this contract to grow high quality hazelnuts that contribute to Italy’s agricultural sector.
Wollstone Capital was founded in 2020, and is an open-ended private holding structure that sources and invests with selective private groups in new technologies, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy businesses.
Raptor Ag was founded in 2016 and is now the largest hazelnut grower in the United States, with more than 1200 hectares (3000 acres) of hazelnuts under management in Oregon. In the winter of 2017-2018, Raptor Ag planted 404 hectares (1000 acres) of high-density, irrigated hazelnuts, which is the largest planting by a single grower in the North American hazelnut industry history. Additional plantings and acquisitions of established orchards followed. Raptor Ag also has recently expanded into hazelnut production in Chile and is rapidly building a large-scale operation there.
In 2021, Raptor Ag diversified into pecans in southern Oklahoma, establishing 421 hectares (1040 acres) of high-density, irrigated orchards, which is believed to be the largest single-season planting by a grower in the North American pecan industry. By February 2024, Raptor Ag expects to have a total of 850 hectares (2100 acres) of pecan orchards developed.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Raptor Ag to develop this incredible opportunity in Italy,” said Vivek Chandaria, Director at Wollstone Capital. “As the largest hazelnut grower in the United States, Raptor Ag has shown the ability to effectively develop and manage large-scale operations and to utilize advanced management practices and technology to produce yields far exceeding the Italian average. The combination of the skill sets of both teams creates a highly experienced and capable team.” Along with the strong investment returns, we are also building a new world agriculture business, in Italy, that focuses on best practices in regenerative agriculture, carbon sequestration, water management, biochar and all this coupled with the most advanced traceability technology.
“It didn’t take our team long to realize the potential of growing hazelnuts in Italy,” said Chris Eubanks, CEO and Partner at Raptor Ag. “Much of Italy provides a better operating environment than many other hazelnut production regions, including Oregon. The availability of quality soil and irrigation, affordable farmland, and reasonable labor costs are great advantages. The climate, however, in many parts of Italy is something that particularly excites us compared to the U.S. production region. Central Italy, for example, receives more direct sunlight hours during the growing season, and relatively dry conditions in the fall assist with timely harvests and better crop quality. With the management strategies we continue to fine tune in Oregon and Chile and proven yields in those production regions, we believe we can be very successful in Italy while also incorporating sustainable agriculture practices. We are especially excited about the multi-year offtake agreement as the price stability it offers creates the basis for a long-term investment especially during moments of severe downturns in commodity prices”
Wollstone Raptor Ag, has already started land preparation for some properties for planting this coming winter (2023). The combination of a proprietary fertility program, an orchard pruning/hedging schedule developed by Raptor Ag, drone monitoring, large-scale operations experience, and the off-take contract can provide investing partners with exceptional returns rarely seen in agricultural investing.
For more information, contact Vivek Chandaria at vivek@wollstone.com, or visit www.RaptorAg.com and www.Wollstone.com”
Vivek Chandaria
Wollstone Capital has launched Planta Terra, an agricultural asset platform, to develop 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of hazelnut plantations in Italy and signed a against long term multi-year offtake agreement with the world´s largest consumer of hazelnuts, a leading confectionary company. The joint venture, Wollstone Raptor Ag will implement this contract to grow high quality hazelnuts that contribute to Italy’s agricultural sector.
Wollstone Capital was founded in 2020, and is an open-ended private holding structure that sources and invests with selective private groups in new technologies, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy businesses.
Raptor Ag was founded in 2016 and is now the largest hazelnut grower in the United States, with more than 1200 hectares (3000 acres) of hazelnuts under management in Oregon. In the winter of 2017-2018, Raptor Ag planted 404 hectares (1000 acres) of high-density, irrigated hazelnuts, which is the largest planting by a single grower in the North American hazelnut industry history. Additional plantings and acquisitions of established orchards followed. Raptor Ag also has recently expanded into hazelnut production in Chile and is rapidly building a large-scale operation there.
In 2021, Raptor Ag diversified into pecans in southern Oklahoma, establishing 421 hectares (1040 acres) of high-density, irrigated orchards, which is believed to be the largest single-season planting by a grower in the North American pecan industry. By February 2024, Raptor Ag expects to have a total of 850 hectares (2100 acres) of pecan orchards developed.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Raptor Ag to develop this incredible opportunity in Italy,” said Vivek Chandaria, Director at Wollstone Capital. “As the largest hazelnut grower in the United States, Raptor Ag has shown the ability to effectively develop and manage large-scale operations and to utilize advanced management practices and technology to produce yields far exceeding the Italian average. The combination of the skill sets of both teams creates a highly experienced and capable team.” Along with the strong investment returns, we are also building a new world agriculture business, in Italy, that focuses on best practices in regenerative agriculture, carbon sequestration, water management, biochar and all this coupled with the most advanced traceability technology.
“It didn’t take our team long to realize the potential of growing hazelnuts in Italy,” said Chris Eubanks, CEO and Partner at Raptor Ag. “Much of Italy provides a better operating environment than many other hazelnut production regions, including Oregon. The availability of quality soil and irrigation, affordable farmland, and reasonable labor costs are great advantages. The climate, however, in many parts of Italy is something that particularly excites us compared to the U.S. production region. Central Italy, for example, receives more direct sunlight hours during the growing season, and relatively dry conditions in the fall assist with timely harvests and better crop quality. With the management strategies we continue to fine tune in Oregon and Chile and proven yields in those production regions, we believe we can be very successful in Italy while also incorporating sustainable agriculture practices. We are especially excited about the multi-year offtake agreement as the price stability it offers creates the basis for a long-term investment especially during moments of severe downturns in commodity prices”
Wollstone Raptor Ag, has already started land preparation for some properties for planting this coming winter (2023). The combination of a proprietary fertility program, an orchard pruning/hedging schedule developed by Raptor Ag, drone monitoring, large-scale operations experience, and the off-take contract can provide investing partners with exceptional returns rarely seen in agricultural investing.
For more information, contact Vivek Chandaria at vivek@wollstone.com, or visit www.RaptorAg.com and www.Wollstone.com”
Vivek Chandaria
Wollstone Capital
email us here