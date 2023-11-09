Exotic India presents a Diverse Collection of Museum Quality Artifacts Sculptures
Sculpture is the silent ambassador of a culture, embodying its values and aspirations”ROSEVILLE, MINNISOTA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exotic India Art, the leading purveyor of authentic crafts, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its diverse collection of Museum-Quality Artefacts Sculptures. Celebrating the rich tapestry of Art and Spirituality, this assortment demonstrates a range of iconic figures and deities.
The collection at Exotic India Art features artefacts such as “Buddhist Deity Guanyin”, “Lord Buddha”, “Lord Ganesha”, “Shiva Parvati”, “Goddess Durga”, “Apsara, Matrika Varahi”, and “the Pronged Dorje”. These artefacts are not just ornate decorations but vessels of rich cultural heritage.
● Buddhist Deity Guanyin: Guanyin or Guanshiyin means “The one who perceives the sound of the world”. She is the representation of the “Avalokiteshvara” and is considered to be the Goddess of Mercy. She is called upon by the devotees in times of uncertainty.
● Lord Buddha: Lord Buddha is the embodiment of enlightenment and spiritual awakening. Buddha has been an inspirational source of profound insights and teachings, reminding us of the value of mindfulness, wisdom, and compassion in our lives.
● Lord Ganesha: Ganesha, “the Auspicious One”, is the beloved elephant-headed deity, who is venerated as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of success and good fortune.
● Shiva Parvati: Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati represent the masculine and feminine energies of cosmic creation. Together, they signify love, dedication, and the cycles of life.
● Goddess Durga: Goddess Durga is the principal aspect of Mother Goddess Mahadevi. Maa Durga embodies strength, courage, and protection. Her divine presence inspires confidence and the determination to overcome life's challenges.
● Apsara: Apsaras are the female spirits of clouds and waters. They are the celestial dancers, who symbolise grace, beauty, and harmony. Their presence adds an aura of elegance to any setting.
● Matrika Varahi: Bearing the head of Sow, “Matrika Varahi” is the Shakti (Feminine energy) of Varaha, the boar incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Symbolising protection and strength, She is a fierce goddess, who serves as a guardian and source of empowerment.
● Pronged Dorje: In Tibetan Buddhism, the “Pronged Dorje”, also called “Vajra”, signifies Vajrayana school of Buddhism, which is the tantric branch that contains rituals. It is a spiritual tool that empowers you to cut through ignorance and delusion, ultimately leading to enlightenment.
These artefacts serve as a bridge to connect with the rich heritage and spiritual legacy. Whether used for meditation, devotion or as decorative pieces, these sculptures may inspire, and elevate our life and environment.
Exotic India Art invites collectors and art connoisseurs to explore this outstanding collection. These artefacts are gateways to a deeper understanding of the profound spirituality and artistic brilliance that defines India.
About Exotic India Art: Exotic India Art is a well-known online platform that is dedicated to showcasing and preserving rich cultural heritage. The website collaborates with highly skilled artisans located in different parts of India to provide an exclusive range of artefacts and cultural products. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, Exotic India Art continues to be a global destination for enthusiasts of Art, Spirituality, and Culture.
