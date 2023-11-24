Manik Printpack India Announces Launch of 1.5 Lakh Sq Ft Packaging Manufacturing Plant
Manik Printpack, a leading end to end offset printing & packaging solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Prithla, Haryana. The 1.5 lakh sq ft facility is equipped with the latest technology and machinery, making it one of the largest and most advanced packaging manufacturing plants in the country.
The inauguration of this new plant is a significant milestone for Manik Printpack and a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and growth. The decision to expand and invest in a new manufacturing facility was driven by the increasing demand for high-quality packaging solutions in the market. With this new plant, Manik Printpack aims to cater to the growing needs of its clients and further strengthen its position as a leader in the packaging industry.
The company has also sought guidance from industry veteran Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, who has over 30 years of experience in the IT sector. He is the ex CEO of Birlasoft and current CEO of Mindsprint. His expertise and insights have been instrumental in the development of manufacturing software for the new plant, ensuring that the production meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency. With Mr. Kapoor's guidance, Manik Printpack has been able to incorporate the latest technology and best practices in their manufacturing process, setting a new benchmark for the industry.
One of the key principles that Mr. Kapoor has introduced to Manik Printpack is the 4 Rs philosophy - Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. This philosophy emphasizes the importance of refusing unnecessary packaging, reducing the use of materials, reusing packaging whenever possible, and recycling materials to minimize waste. Manik Printpack has embraced this philosophy and has made it a core principle in their approach towards sustainable packaging.
In addition to the ISO certification, Manik Printpack has also received the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification. This certification is awarded to companies that source their materials from responsibly managed forests, promoting sustainable practices and protecting the environment. By obtaining this certification, Manik Printpack has shown its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable sourcing of materials.
"We are extremely proud to have achieved both the ISO and FSC certifications. These certifications align with our vision for responsible and ethical business practices. At Manik Printpack, we believe in delivering high-quality products while also being mindful of our impact on the environment. These certifications are a reflection of our commitment to our clients, our employees, and the planet," said Mr. Manik Mittal, Director of Manik Printpack.
The launch of this new plant is a significant step towards Manik Printpack's vision of becoming a global leader in the packaging industry. The company is committed to providing its clients with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet their specific needs. With the new plant, Manik Printpack is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for packaging solutions and continue to deliver exceptional products and services to its customers.
Manik Printpack is excited about the opportunities that this new plant will bring and looks forward to serving its clients with even greater efficiency and quality. The company is confident that this new facility will not only benefit its clients but also contribute to the growth of the packaging industry in India. For more information about Manik Printpack and its services, please visit their website at www.manikprintpack.com.
