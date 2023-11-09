Striding Towards Wellness and a Greener Future: Walkathon Season 3 Crowns its Winner
Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3, a remarkable event that took place from 2nd October to 5th November 2023.
With over 2300 participation of corporate employees around the globe, the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3 stands as a compelling testament to Vantage Fit’s dedication to promoting employee wellness and environmental sustainability.
In today’s corporate world, most employees are in stressful situations and more prone to anxiety. This event has emerged as a beacon of hope by empowering and motivating corporate employees worldwide to actively engage in healthy lifestyle choices, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
This year's Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon Season 3 brought together individuals and teams from across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries and promoting a healthier lifestyle. Participants represented countries such as the USA, Canada, Philippines, UK, Spain, Portugal, Nigeria, Mexico, Kenya, and Japan, India, making it a global event.
The event featured 43 teams from 36 companies who completed around 350,000,000 steps in the walkathon. This not only underscores the importance of physical fitness but also exemplifies the power of collective effort in achieving health and wellness goals. Furthermore, the event saw a remarkable initiative of plantation of trees, symbolizing the commitment to a greener and sustainable future.
In this season, the top-performing teams were the 'APRAAVA EnergiWalkers,' who secured the first position and received a prize money reward of USD 2,500, followed by the 'Blaize Walkers' in second place, who were awarded USD 1,500, and the 'Getronics GetStriders' in third place, earning a prize money reward of USD 1,000.
This triumphant event not only encouraged employee well-being but also inspired corporate organizations and individuals to come together for a greater cause. It demonstrated the importance of physical activity, team spirit, and a commitment to making the world a healthier and more sustainable place.
Speaking about the event, Mr Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We would like to congratulate the winning teams, 'APRAAVA EnergiWalkers,' 'Blaize Walkers,' and 'Getronics GetStriders'—for their dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm in achieving their fitness goals and emerging as the victorious champions. We also want to applaud the other participating teams for their remarkable commitment to better health and wellness. The event goes beyond promoting physical fitness; it is a testament to our commitment to employee well-being and environmental sustainability, and we are proud to have brought together individuals and teams from different corners of the world, working toward a shared goal of a greener and healthier future.”
About Vantage Fit:
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS. Visit https://www.vantagefit.io to learn more.
