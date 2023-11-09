Zift Launches Next-Level Point-of-Sale Technology with the Sunmi P2 Smartpad
Zift adds the Sunmi P2 Smartpad to its list of supported Sunmi payment terminals.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zift, an enterprise technology company based in Utah, with an emphasis on integrated payments for platforms, has expanded its support for the Sunmi next-level point of sale technology solutions to include the P2 Smartpad.
Adding support for the Sunmi P2 Smartpad will offer several potential benefits to Zift's clients, including:
Enhanced Service for Retail, Restaurant, Self Checkout, and Kiosks: By utilizing the Sunmi P2 Smartpad as an extension of their previous solutions, Zift can better cater to the needs of POS providers, platforms, and retailers that need streamlined checkout efficiency. The P2 Smartpad can improve service, quality, and customer satisfaction for Zift partners and merchants in this sector.
Integrated Solution: Using the Sunmi P2 Smartpad allows for a more seamless and integrated solution within Zift's offerings. Clients can benefit from a cohesive and unified point-of-sale system, reducing potential compatibility issues and streamlining their operations.
Expanded Product Line: The introduction of the Sunmi P2 Smartpad extends Zift's existing product offering in the P2 line of the Android-based Sunmi terminals. This expansion provides clients with a wider range of choices and capabilities, allowing them to select the solution that best fits their specific needs and preferences.
“We are thrilled to offer the P2 Smartpad as a valuable addition to our existing suite of solutions, providing our clients with even more flexibility and choice to tailor their point-of-sale systems to their unique needs,” says Zift COO Marc Roberts. “One of the key advantages of including the P2 Smartpad is our ability to service more software platforms, enabling our clients to efficiently monetize card-present payments like never before. This expanded capability will undoubtedly open new doors for businesses to increase revenue streams and drive success in an ever-evolving landscape”.
We are diligently working on integrating Sunmi's P3 MIX to enhance our offerings for our valued customers. Moreover, we are currently developing an iOS-based SoftPOS solution tailored exclusively for Apple and Android devices. This innovative solution will empower our clients to leverage their existing mobile devices for seamless point-of-sale transactions.
About Zift
Zift offers Payments as a Service solution to ISVs, software platforms, and business management systems. Zift allows platforms to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payment functionality from a unified solution for card-present EMV, card-not-present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.
More information is available at Zift.io
