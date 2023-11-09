Buffalo Soldiers unveils leAD to light up Programmatic Advertising before Diwali
With leAD, we are offering brands a platform that not only provides powerful programmatic advertisement capabilities but also adds a layer of AI to the mix.
— Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers
Buffalo Soldiers, a trailblazing creative agency with a digital heart, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge programmatic advertising platform, leAD. Developed in partnership with YOptima, leAD offers a fully managed, enhanced multi-DSP stack tailored for "Performance Branding" backed by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Launching just before Diwali, the festival of lights, leAD aims to bring a similar radiance to the advertising landscape, creating a more radiant path for brands in their advertising journey.
Today's competitive digital landscape demands innovative solutions, and leAD is poised to set the bar higher. With a suite of proprietary tech enhancements including machine learning and artificial intelligence, it empowers brands to reach their full potential in the digital realm.
"At Buffalo Soldiers, we've always believed that advertising is both an art and a science," says Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers. "With leAD, we are taking this philosophy to the next level. We want to offer brands a platform that not only provides powerful programmatic capabilities but also adds a layer of AI to the mix. It's about making advertising more than just a transaction; it's about creating meaningful connections with audiences," Chakrabarti added.
“YOptima has been at the forefront of the programmatic revolution, building and growing brands via full funnel marketing,” says Satish Kadu, Co-Founder & CEO of YOptima. “Our tech stack includes 𝑫𝒆𝒆𝒑𝑽𝒖, an outcome acceleration engine that solves for complex media optimization challenges addressing Simpson’s Paradox and distinguishing correlation versus causality. Our recent innovations include 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝑴𝒂𝒙, which amplifies brand consideration on YouTube via deep-tech contextual targeting, and 𝑫𝒚𝒏𝒂𝑴𝒐, a moment marketing engine for dynamic ads based on real time events. We are excited to power leAD with Buffalo Soldiers and deliver media-led innovations and growth for their customers,” Kadu added.
Key Features of leAD:
Campaign Management Automation Engine: Streamlines the campaign management process, enabling brands to save time and resources while optimizing their advertising strategy.
Outcome Optimization & Custom Bidding Engine: Maximizes return on investment by tailoring bidding strategies to specific performance goals.
Audience Persona Discovery Engine: Uncovers invaluable insights about target audiences, helping brands better connect with their customers.
Deep Tech Targeting Engine on YouTube: Takes advertising on YouTube to a whole new level, ensuring ads reach the right audience at the right time.
Dynamic Ads for Moment Marketing: Harnesses real-time opportunities for effective and engaging advertising.
“In an era where brands are continuously searching for more effective ways to connect with their audience, leAD stands out as a game-changer. It represents a significant leap forward in programmatic advertising. It's more than a platform; it's a dynamic partner in driving brand success," said Chakrabarti.
Buffalo Soldiers, which recently won The Rising Maverick Agency award in India, is offering advanced automation and targeted strategies through leAD is more than a platform; it includes Data Driven Discovery, Targeting and Optimization Platform that delivers Insights, Innovations and Impact to Marketers.
“Programmatic platforms often prioritize ad viewability, ensuring that ads are seen by real users in relevant contexts. Additionally, advanced algorithms help identify and prevent ad fraud, increasing the overall integrity of digital advertising. In an era of constantly evolving consumer behavior, programmatic advertising enables marketers to adapt quickly. By leveraging real-time data, advertisers can align their strategies with changing consumer preferences, trends, and market dynamics,” Chakrabarti said.
leAD provides access to a vast inventory of ad space across the internet. This scalability allows advertisers to reach a broad audience or narrow down to specific demographics, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
The Digital Visionary v3 (DV3), leAD’s comprehensive marketing automation platform, is at the forefront of this revolution.
So how does leAD work and makes a difference in the lives of marketeers:
Media Consolidation and Universal Frequency Capping: With DV3's overarching marketing automation platform, marketers can integrate all their media buys, from roadblocks to open auction inventory. This includes branding, prospecting, and retargeting campaigns, ensuring optimal reach and minimizing frequency duplication.
Incrementality Amplified: DV3's inventory access is a powerhouse, nearly triple that of Google Ads. By connecting with Google's programmatic exchange, Google Ad Manager, and 50+ other exchanges, including AppNexus, Rubicon, and Verizon, DV3 opens doors to premium inventory, providing marketers with unparalleled access.
Ad Innovations Galore: DV3 brings a plethora of rich media formats and creative-tech innovations, from Dynamic Creative Retargeting to Dynamic Ads based on Live Feeds and Data-Driven Creatives.
Automation for Efficiency: The programmatic stack is built for transparency, automation, and efficiency, surpassing traditional channels.
Better Quality Inventory: Google's programmatic exchange, Google Ad Manager, upholds higher standards for brand safety, fraud prevention, and viewability, offering marketers a wider array of criteria for stricter brand safety.
Audience First Approach: DV3 provides rich targeting options for targeted branding and performance campaigns, including app installs and down-funnel measurability on YouTube branding via GMP integration.
Diverse Audience Segments: From Google Audiences to Lookalike Audiences and 3rd party Audiences, DV3 offers a spectrum of targeting options, integrating audience data across 10K+ 3rd party data aggregators.
Premium Publishers' Exclusive Audiences: DV3 supports preferred deals and private marketplaces, granting access to exclusive inventory and audiences from premium publishers such as Times of India, Forbes, NY Times, Microsoft, or Truecaller.
Holistic Insights: Marketers leverage DV3 to gain a wider array of insights on audience cohorts, mapping first-party data against universal inventory and audience patterns available via programmatic.
As Buffalo Soldiers introduces leAD, it promises to reshape the advertising landscape and bring forth a new era of effectiveness and innovation.
