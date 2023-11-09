Zaina Ali participates in the Miss Arab America contest
Zina Ali is preparing to participate in the Miss Arab contest in the United States of America, on behalf of Somalia,NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zina Ali is preparing to participate in the Miss Arab contest in the United States of America, on behalf of Somalia, because her father is Somali and her mother is Egyptian.
And Zina confirmed through her account on social networking sites, saying: „Although most of you know me as Miss Egypt in previous competitions, I am also Somali.
She added, „I understand directly that we are not divided by country but united as Arabs.“
She continued, „I am proud and excited to join the other beautiful contestants as we come together to represent the entire Middle East region.
The competition is scheduled to start on July 23, and international producer and director Ashraf El-Gamal announced the names of the 20 contestants who qualified for this year“s finals after qualifiers out of 183 contestants, in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Arab American Organization in the United States and was attended by a large number of various international media.
From Morocco: Shaima Rehanoun, Marwa Lahlou, Omaima Afrani, Nadia Interneh, Ibtisam Bani Akhlaf and Sarah Awakram, from Lebanon Jennifer Kassir, Rana Sobh, Maria Bassil, Imtiaz Youssef, Malak Karam and Fatima Al Mansouri, and from Jordan Elissa Aranki, Diana Maayah and Loris Najmeh representing Palestine Joanna Rashid, Egypt’s Mirage Hamdi, Syria’s Sarah Hanna, Somalia’s Zina Ali, and finally Saudi Arabia, represented by Raghad Ashour.
Zaina Ali, the embodiment of grace, intelligence, and cultural pride, has captivated the hearts of many as she takes center stage as Miss Arab America. In a world that celebrates diversity and embraces the richness of different cultures, Zaina stands as a shining example of the beauty that comes from embracing one's roots.
Born into a family that deeply values tradition and heritage, Zaina's journey to becoming Miss Arab America was paved with a strong sense of identity and a passion for bridging the gap between cultures. From a young age, she immersed herself in the beauty of Arab traditions, from the mesmerizing melodies of traditional music to the intricate artistry of Arabic calligraphy.
Zaina's educational pursuits reflect her commitment to breaking stereotypes and fostering understanding. Armed with a degree in international relations, she understands the importance of fostering open dialogue and building bridges between communities. Her eloquence and ability to articulate complex ideas make her a powerful advocate for cultural exchange and mutual respect.
As Miss Arab America, Zaina has taken on the responsibility of being a cultural ambassador, promoting the Arab heritage and dispelling misconceptions that may surround it. She uses her platform to showcase the rich tapestry of Arab culture, from its historical contributions to the modern innovations that continue to shape the world.
Beyond her academic and cultural achievements, Zaina's inner beauty radiates through her acts of kindness and compassion. Whether she's volunteering at local community events or supporting charitable organizations, she embodies the values of empathy and solidarity. Her commitment to social causes extends beyond borders, demonstrating that true beauty lies in the ability to make a positive impact on the world.
Zaina's journey to becoming Miss Arab America is not just a personal triumph; it's a celebration of diversity and an invitation for people from all walks of life to appreciate the richness of Arab culture. In a world that sometimes emphasizes differences over similarities, Zaina serves as a beacon of unity, proving that understanding and embracing cultural diversity can lead to a more harmonious and interconnected world.
As she graces the stage, adorned in garments that echo the traditions of her ancestors, Zaina Ali exemplifies the essence of Miss Arab America. She represents not only the beauty of the Arab world but also the potential for unity and collaboration among people of diverse backgrounds. In her reign, Zaina inspires others to embrace their heritage, celebrate their uniqueness, and contribute to a global tapestry woven with the threads of understanding and acceptance.
Zaina Ali / Model /Actor / Fashion
Web Cons
Web Cons
pr@web-cons.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Other