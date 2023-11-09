Goldman Knox Are Set To Announce a New Merger
CANBERRA, ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldman Knox Pty Ltd is excited to announce a forthcoming major business merger in early 2024. While specific details are under wraps for now, this development promises new opportunities, growth and innovation for all of their clients.
Goldman Knox are a private equity brokerage primarily, that have have shown themselves to be a reliable source for IPOs, they are known for obtaining access to big Pre-IPO stocks and getting their clients involved at moderate entrance levels.
Goldman Knox can not tell us who the merger is with just yet, but we can reveal that it is with a well known Australian Brokerage house and that this deal should open up many new opportunities for both companies and their clients without changing the way things are done for either.
A spokesperson for Goldman Knox said "We work in exactly the same way as the company that we are merging with, so our clients should not notice any difference in regards to the service that they receive, in fact we will be integrating them all on to a new online platform so that they have access to their holdings 24 hours a day. We firmly believe that this is the best move for both companies, and more importantly, for the clients."
Stay tuned for updates on this merger.
Robert Davis
Goldman Knox are a private equity brokerage primarily, that have have shown themselves to be a reliable source for IPOs, they are known for obtaining access to big Pre-IPO stocks and getting their clients involved at moderate entrance levels.
Goldman Knox can not tell us who the merger is with just yet, but we can reveal that it is with a well known Australian Brokerage house and that this deal should open up many new opportunities for both companies and their clients without changing the way things are done for either.
A spokesperson for Goldman Knox said "We work in exactly the same way as the company that we are merging with, so our clients should not notice any difference in regards to the service that they receive, in fact we will be integrating them all on to a new online platform so that they have access to their holdings 24 hours a day. We firmly believe that this is the best move for both companies, and more importantly, for the clients."
Stay tuned for updates on this merger.
Robert Davis
Equity News
email us here