Alkhail Buses Pull Into the Emirates With a Commitment to Offering Comprehensive Transport Solutions
Alkhail has a diverse fleet of buses that can be rented for schools, offices, hotels, hospitals, recreational spots and various other industries.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE is known for its malls, deserts, mosques, shopping centres, landmarks, beaches and several other spots. When tourists land here, they want to explore each and every spot during their stay. But everyone knows, there are so many attractions or places to explore within the UAE. A person can barely explore all of them without proper guidance or a transport facility.
Alkhail knows the drill to deal with different clients and fulfilling their travel requirements so they have introduced its bus rental options to meet the diverse needs of the clients. But what does diverse needs mean? That means it can fulfil every requirement of the clients whether they want to plan a tour of a particular emirate or need daily pick and drop service towards their workplace.
With a large fleet of buses, everyone can have access to various places like schools, offices, hospitals, hotels, malls and other spots. Everyone can travel to their desired locations without the hassle and get their road trips done in a smooth way.
Alkhail’s Bus Fleet
Alkhail delivers transportation solutions for a wide range of trips, gatherings and special occasions. Clients can expect personalized travel solutions that are tailored to their specific needs and equally suited for both shorter and longer-distance tours.
The company's modern fleet ensures that clients have access to a comfortable way of transportation to their destination. They have a huge selection of buses, that are equipped with different features based on their specific demand to fulfil various needs of passengers.
30 Seater Toyota Coaster Minibus
35 Seater Luxury Bus
60 Seater AC Bus
80 Seater AC Bus
84 Seater Bus Non AC
80 Seater Bus Non AC
66 Seater Bus Non AC
60 Seater Bus Non AC
84 Seater AC Bus
66 Seater AC Bus
50 Seater Luxury Bus
34 Seater Mitsubishi Fuso Rosa Bus
19 Seater Mercedes Sprinter Minibus
53 Seater Yutong Luxury Bus
18 Seater Maxus V80 Minibus
52 Seater King Long Bus
24 Seater Nissan Civilian Bus
67 Seater Ashok Leyland Falcon Bus
60 Seater Ashok Leyland Oyster School Bus
51 Seater Sunwin Bus
30 Seater Toyota Coaster School Bus
50 Seater Higer Bus
34 Seater Fuso Rosa School Bus
50 Seater King Long School Bus
40 Seater Ashok Leyland Oyster Staff Bus
22 Seater Fuso Rosa School Bus
35 Seater Sunwin Bus
50 Seater King Long Bus
35 Seater King Long Bus
35 Seater Higer Bus
30 Seater King Long Bus
30 Seater King Long School Bus
22 Seater Mitsubishi Fuso Rosa
22 Seater Toyota Coaster
"We are excited to launch our versatile fleet of buses to meet the diverse needs of our clients in the Emirates," said the spokesperson for Alkhail Transport. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive transportation options to meet the needs of our clients. Our buses have all the basic to luxurious amenities to facilitate the clients and make their bus hiring process as simple as possible. We understand that each client has different requirements and that is why we offer a wide range of options for daily and monthly rental packages."
Alkhail’s Bus Rental Options in Dubai
All the buses of Alkhail have different features, seating capacities and other modern amenities. This is done to ensure a comfortable ride. With Alkhail, clients can hire buses on a daily and monthly basis. Each package comes with a lot of benefits with which clients can enjoy top-class features with an elite travelling experience.
They have the biggest fleet of buses that can be rented for various events, gatherings, occasions, adventurous tours, airport transfers, and other travel needs.
They haven’t left even a single service to facilitate the clients. Besides all that, they also have various rental packages that include options with or without drivers and fuel. Now, it is up to the clients to choose a bus that best meets their needs.
To learn more about Alkhail’s bus rental services, feel free to visit their website, or call +971 55 286 9341.
