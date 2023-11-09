14 Yr Old Alternative Singer Songwriter Hayden Williams Moran releases new EP "Some Worries" on all Digital Platforms
"Understanding One Another" is a story of a new person coming into an established group, whether it is a family, a classroom, or a social group, the worries of fitting in are real, and accepting them.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Hayden Williams Moran
14-year-old Alternative Singer-songwriter Hayden Willams Moran releases powerful New EP- Album “Some Worries” on all digital platforms. It features several original songs including "Eulogy" , and "Understanding One Another " two socially conscience compositions calling for social change! Hayden Williams Moran a native Californian who spends his time between Southern California beaches, the Central Valley, and the Bay Area. Hayden has been performing musical theater since he was 3 but missed being able to express himself in lockdown. He started writing music at 10 when the pandemic hit, with his music mentor producer Dawn Elder. Elder is an Award-Winning Music Producer-Songwriter and musician. Hayden released two albums in the past few years, including his first self-entitled EP Hayden Williams Moran in 2021, and In 2022 he released his second EP with three original songs and five original cover reeditions including the album’s title song “Happy Endings”, along with “Coming of Age”, and a duet “Where Are We Going”. Hayden's EP/Albums have been in consideration for Grammy Awards, including his current new EP/album SOME WORRIES is submitted for 2023 Grammy award Considerations.
Some Worries is Hayden's latest EP album. When he sat down to write for this album his intent was to discover who he was as a musician. Hayden is eclectic in his music inspirations, so when writing this album, he wrote about a friend's experience liking a girl for the first time and asking them out. How getting along can be difficult, the longing to meet the perfect person, and even the fear of this possibly being your last day inspired by news articles. In writing, he discovered that all people have worries, some big, some small yet still very personal. Understanding One Another is a story of a new person coming into an established group, whether it is a family, a classroom, or a social group, the worries of fitting in are real. We should all accept others for who they are. The album was recorded at F Studios, Santa Barbara Sound Design, and the historic Hyde Studios in San Francisco. It features Guitar virtuosos Tariqh Akoni, Errol Cooney, and Richard Michos, and piano stylings by Dwight Rivera, Dawn Elder, and Emmy Award Winner Alan Demoss. The Official Music videos can be watched on Hayden Williams Moran’s YouTube Channel and they have garnered more than 5,000,000 million views.
Below are some descriptions of each of his original songs in Hayden’s own words;
Some Worries - during the pandemic my mom gave me the title some worries. This title sat in a book until I came to the realization that everyone has worries and stress. For some, it can be debilitating and so I took the idea another way to express that worries are needed in our life to show us what we care about. We still need to be able to live our lives with worries and all.
Eulogy – “I wrote this song after months of headlines about mistakes that lead to kids like me dying or being injured. I wonder if my Eulogy will be a small article in a paper about walking down the street when someone feels I shouldn’t be there. What is our world coming to when 1 mistake means someone can take your life?
Hey Girl - is the story of a boy who really likes a girl and is getting up the courage to ask her to be his girlfriend. I watched a friend go through this last year and this song is the hopeful worry of being rejected to the point of overconfidence.
Dream Girl - We all want to find the perfect person, movies and books are full of stories about love. This song is my desire to find that perfect someone that completes you.
Williams is destined to be a significant singer-songwriter and player in today’s music scene. Hayden will tour the US in 2024.
Eulogy -Hayden Williams Moran