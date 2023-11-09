Florida Premiere of Award-Winning "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam"
The industry has come so far, yet we have a long way to go federally. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of education, legal & public policy advocacy, social impact, and leadership.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" celebrates its screening at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) on November 12, 2023, at the Savor Cinema.
— Executive Chancellor of Oaksterdam University, Dale Sky Jones
The award-winning documentary, by critically acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus, revolves around Oaksterdam University (OU), the world’s first cannabis college, and tells the unknown origin story of the people who took monumental risks to make cannabis legalization possible. It celebrates the courageous heritage of the legacy industry and the movement that started at OU and would go on to impact the world. Participants in the film are CA Governor Gavin Newson and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
The film sheds light on the cannabis legalization movement through the lens of Oaksterdam University leaders. Katzir and Markus spent 10 years shadowing OU Founder Richard Lee and Florida native and OU Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and captured their struggles and triumphs as they fought to bring this topic to the mainstream.
OU is located in the Bay Area of California, not far from the famous Emerald Triangle. It first opened its doors in 2007 and is online. The school has over 80,000 alumni worldwide and is the most recognized and trusted name in cannabis education. “Our vision has always been revolutionary,” Jones says. “The industry has come so far, yet we have a long way to go federally. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of education, legal and public policy advocacy, social impact, and leadership.”
Link for Teaser: https://vimeo.com/798926586/4b7747f3a6
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival the film’s Florida premiere!
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a captivating covered outdoor space with vendors showcasing a wide array of services and products. Tickets are $13 for general admission and $35 for VIP. VIP admission which includes gift bags, reserved seating, complimentary drinks, and a photo with Filmmaker Ravit Markus.
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Location: Savor Cinema 503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, (954) 525-3456
Click for Tickets: www.cannabiziac.com/events
Event Line Up:
6:00 P.M. - Red Carpet Arrivals / Vendors
7:00 P.M. - Movie Screening
PANEL DISCUSSION: Join us for a panel discussion featuring Filmmaker Ravit Markus, Dale Sky Jones, and Jeff Jones along with special guests, Robert Friedman and GP Mendie immediately following the movie screening.
9:00 P.M. – After Party: Savor Cinema Courtyard
Special Guests: Ravit Markus, Dale Sky Jones, Jeff Jones, Irvin Rosenfeld (one of two federal cannabis patients left in the world), and GP Mendie, Interim Executive Director, Florida A&M University (FAMU) Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative.
Sponsors: Homegrown Cannabis Co. (OU’s official seed provider), Cannabiziac, and Mosaic Group.
Awards
Audience Award - Slamdance Film Festival
Mayor’s Award - Oakland International Film Festival
Stony Award for Best Documentary - Celeb Stoner Magazine
Coveted Coyote Award - Luna Spirit - Topanga Film Institute and Festival
Grand Prix Award - Tokyo International Cannabis Film Festival vol. 2
Best Feature Film Award - Tokyo International Cannabis Film Festival vol. 2
Nominated - Documentary Award - Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Film Festival
About American Pot Story: Oaksterdam: https://www.americanpotstory.com
About Oaksterdam:
Oaksterdam University, the world’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 25 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis workforce, entrepreneurs, regulators, and government. Visit Oaksterdam University
About FLIFF:
Established in 1986 by the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) reels out more than 150 American Indie and international films during the annual film festival held each November. During the festival, celebrity and filmmaker guests from around the world create an aura of excitement as they arrive at their red-carpet premieres, attend over-the-top parties, and greet movie-goers. FLIFF also programs the latest American Indie and international films daily at Broward County’s only year-round arthouse theaters, Savor Cinema (Fort Lauderdale) and Cinema Paradiso (Hollywood). The 38th Annual FLIFF takes place November 3 – 12, 2023, at venues throughout Broward County.
Chase Roberts - Media Contact
Oaksterdam University
+1 415-385-8072
