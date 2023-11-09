Browndog Creamery Holiday Ice Cream now ready for Nationwide Delivery

The 6 pack Browndog Creamery Holiday Collection Drinks for the Holidays New flavors for the holidays

Indulge in the magic of the season with six delightful new Holiday Flavored Ice Creams!

OAK PARK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browndog Creamery is thrilled to announce the Holiday Collection of six handcrafted ice cream flavors that can be delivered right to your door. "At Browndog Creamery, we believe that every ice cream experience should be a moment of delight and surprise," said Paul Gabriel, Co-Founder at Browndog Creamery. "The holidays are the perfect time to give the ice cream lover their favorite flavors shipped right to your door.”

When you purchase from Browndog Creamery a portion of the sales goes back to animal rescue through the Browndog Creamery Initiative, called, “Pints for Progress.”

“Our holiday artisan handcrafted ice creams are available now for a limited time don't miss your chance to savor these enchanting creations,” said Brian Scherle, Co-Founder at Browndog Creamery. “We know our ice cream goes well with desserts, in cocktails and right out of the pints .” Browndog Creamery artisan flavors are made for all seasons whether it is a festive family gathering or a moment of self-indulgence, these ice creams are the perfect companions for making this holiday season even more special.

NEW HOLIDAY COLLECTION FLAVORS

O Christmas Tree: Enchanting Christmas tree ice cream resembles a miniature evergreen adorned with spiced poached pears. Celebrate the magic of a snowy winter's eve with each spoonful.

Gingerbread: When the warm and spicy flavors of gingerbread cookies meet the creamy, cool texture of ice cream you know you are eating something special.

Yellow Snow: Mom told you not to eat yellow snow, but we aren't listening. Browndog Creamery recommends indulging in this swirl of marshmallow, lemon, and almond ice cream.

Peppermint Say Cheesecake: A butter mint swirl and house-made chocolate cake mingle in a cheesecake ice cream that has all the jingle feels of the holiday season.

Nog & Snap: Let's all Bend & Snap for Nog & Snap. Inspired by the flavors of the season including malted eggnog ice cream with homemade ginger snap cookies.

Campfire S’more: Fun nights by the campfire have inspired this flavor that is made with graham cracker, honey, chocolate, and marshmallow creme. Enjoy s'mores anytime with this nostalgic flavor.

Available for Nationwide shipping today! Let the magic of these flavors elevate your holiday celebrations. Place your orders and Happy scooping https://browndogbarlor.com

ABOUT:

Browndog: Browndog Creamery, founded in 2015, is a leading name in the frozen dessert industry, dedicated to hand-crafted ice cream flavors that delight and inspire. With a commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations, Browndog Creamery has become a go-to choice for ice cream aficionados around the country.