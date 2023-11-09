Browndog Creamery Holiday Ice Cream now ready for Nationwide Delivery

The 6 pack Browndog Creamery Holiday Collection

The 6 pack Browndog Creamery Holiday Collection

Drinks for the Holidays

New flavors for the holidays

Indulge in the magic of the season with six delightful new Holiday Flavored Ice Creams!

At Browndog Creamery, we believe that every ice cream experience should be a moment of delight and surprise.”
— Paul Gabriel, Co-Founder at Browndog Creamery

OAK PARK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browndog Creamery is thrilled to announce the Holiday Collection of six handcrafted ice cream flavors that can be delivered right to your door. "At Browndog Creamery, we believe that every ice cream experience should be a moment of delight and surprise," said Paul Gabriel, Co-Founder at Browndog Creamery. "The holidays are the perfect time to give the ice cream lover their favorite flavors shipped right to your door.”

When you purchase from Browndog Creamery a portion of the sales goes back to animal rescue through the Browndog Creamery Initiative, called, “Pints for Progress.”

“Our holiday artisan handcrafted ice creams are available now for a limited time don't miss your chance to savor these enchanting creations,” said Brian Scherle, Co-Founder at Browndog Creamery. “We know our ice cream goes well with desserts, in cocktails and right out of the pints .” Browndog Creamery artisan flavors are made for all seasons whether it is a festive family gathering or a moment of self-indulgence, these ice creams are the perfect companions for making this holiday season even more special.

NEW HOLIDAY COLLECTION FLAVORS
O Christmas Tree: Enchanting Christmas tree ice cream resembles a miniature evergreen adorned with spiced poached pears. Celebrate the magic of a snowy winter's eve with each spoonful.

Gingerbread: When the warm and spicy flavors of gingerbread cookies meet the creamy, cool texture of ice cream you know you are eating something special.

Yellow Snow: Mom told you not to eat yellow snow, but we aren't listening. Browndog Creamery recommends indulging in this swirl of marshmallow, lemon, and almond ice cream.

Peppermint Say Cheesecake: A butter mint swirl and house-made chocolate cake mingle in a cheesecake ice cream that has all the jingle feels of the holiday season.

Nog & Snap: Let's all Bend & Snap for Nog & Snap. Inspired by the flavors of the season including malted eggnog ice cream with homemade ginger snap cookies.

Campfire S’more: Fun nights by the campfire have inspired this flavor that is made with graham cracker, honey, chocolate, and marshmallow creme. Enjoy s'mores anytime with this nostalgic flavor.

Available for Nationwide shipping today! Let the magic of these flavors elevate your holiday celebrations. Place your orders and Happy scooping https://browndogbarlor.com

ABOUT:
Browndog: Browndog Creamery, founded in 2015, is a leading name in the frozen dessert industry, dedicated to hand-crafted ice cream flavors that delight and inspire. With a commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations, Browndog Creamery has become a go-to choice for ice cream aficionados around the country.

Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Browndog Creamery Holiday Ice Cream now ready for Nationwide Delivery

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
Company/Organization
Sari M Cicurel
4000 Winterset Lane
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-766-0945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the specialized attention of a boutique firm. For all her clients, Sari brings her passion, determination, and expertise so she can gain significant media exposure for her clients in broadcast, print, and online news outlets. All of her services can be identified on her website sarimcicurel.com. Her weekly podcast PR Weekly with Sari Cicurel is heard wherever you get your podcasts. She leverages her 30 years of experience to spearhead projects, social media strategies, event production, community relations campaigns, and marketing. Sari is a storyteller who cultivates a favorable public image for her clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, restaurant, and hospitality, automotive, publishing, as well as in politics, professional services and for numerous non-profit organizations. Her current and past projects include clients such as Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, Red Dunn Kitchen & Cocktails, Trumbull & Porter Hotel, Profile by Sanford, Hill Gallery, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit Axe, The Phluid Project and ASTOURI both based in New York, Curated Cincinnati, Pingree Detroit, Beer City Dog Biscuits, Lynn Hollander Designs, Richard Phillips Art Gallery and many retailers in SE Michigan. Sari is also active with many different non-profit organizations as she believes this work is the ultimate way to assist in telling a story. In addition to being the Executive Director at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, she also works with The Emily Stillman Foundation, Alana Flu Foundation, ELLA Designs, Stand with Trans, Sib4Sib, and Yoga Moves MS.

More From This Author
Browndog Creamery Holiday Ice Cream now ready for Nationwide Delivery
The Future Is Now: Total Lab Solutions Offers Innovative Diagnostic Testing Proven to Save the Lives of Cancer Patients
"Building Communities through Public Art", the Sauve Art Foundation
View All Stories From This Author