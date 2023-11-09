Announcing the Launch of Toto - Creating Access to Government Representatives

November 8th, 2023

DEBERT, NC – Toto Furnishes Access to Anyone in Government. Toto is proud to announce the launch of its new product, usetoto.com. Toto is for Canadian citizens who find it difficult to get a hold of government representatives. The team at Toto has worked diligently to provide an innovative solution that puts individuals' message in front of the right members of government.

“To those passionate about making a difference, it is tiring feeling like loud voices are vanishing into a void. Most social media posts vanish into thin air, and it's tiring trying to get others involved in politics”, said Toto's founder Jonathan Baha'i. “It's infuriating that opinions aren't making a difference in politics.”

Toto empowers users to be unignorable with physical letters sent to representatives. “They can't ignore what's in their hands”, said Baha'i. Users can take action in just 60 seconds with AI-enhanced writing, then letters are mailed directly to representatives with free delivery.

Many citizens are worried that government policies are off track right now, and yet, many feel that not enough are listening. With Toto, users write to their reps about the same issue, the full effect is getting community action with people that care about similar issues. In effect, users become the squeaky wheel that the representatives can not ignore.

Toto believes that there is strength in numbers. Users on the platform are connected with each other to further their causes and create a supportive environment. Then together, users connect with the right people who vote on their issues.

“We are excited to introduce our new platform to individuals and communities that want to affect real change. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality are top priorities for us, at Toto,” said Baha'i.

For more information about Toto and our new product line, please visit our website at www.usetoto.com.

ABOUT TOTO

Toto goes beyond simply sending letters to reps. Toto creates a permanent record to hold the representatives accountable using blockchain technology, meaning the content of sent letters will be saved on the blockchain forever. Toto is also a safe space protected from trolls and harassment. Additionally, Toto inspires motivation by being able to visualize impact.