Introducing the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen: the World’s 1st Multi-Ink Tactical Pen
Take Notes Conveniently With 4 Different Colors AND Defend Yourself In Emergency Situations With The World’s First Multi-Ink Tactical PenNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Your Moves (MYM), a pioneer in martial arts education and performance, continues to innovate purposefully with its latest creation - the world’s first tactical pen that comes with 4 retractable ink colors. This groundbreaking pen is not just a reliable writing instrument but also a versatile tool made of anodized aircraft-grade aluminum for everyday use, self-defense, and emergency situations.
Studies show that learners recall knowledge better if they are in color, not just black and white. “Using different colors when taking notes or studying helps you memorize more techniques and the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen is a game-changer for martial artists who want to study better AND protect themselves anywhere they go. It combines the convenience of having four different pens in one with the added benefit of being a self-defense weapon you can possess in plain sight. It not only packs a punch, it “pokes” a punch, too," says Danny Indio M.B, the designer of the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen and founder of Master Your Moves.
Key features of the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen include its lightweight design (less than 1oz) and durable construction, made of matte black anodized aircraft-grade aluminum. With a length of just 5.9 inches, it fits comfortably in your hands making it easy to hold and carry wherever you go, even on an airplane.
For further details about the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen or to support the product, interested parties are directed to visit the main page for it at https://www.masteryourmoves.com/mymstore/p/mym-4-ink-tactical-pen or the official website at https://www.MasterYourMoves.com. As part of MYM’s rollout and as an early Black Friday month-long event, the MYM 4-Ink Tactical Pen will be sold at a discount by itself or with the MYM Training Notebook.
About Master Your Moves (MYM):
Master Your Moves (MYM) is a company dedicated to empowering and motivating martial artists of all levels, primarily beginners who want to excel. Integral to this mission is the “MYM Method,” a simple yet powerful system of learning and performing martial arts that draws on memorization methods, sports psychology, and neuroscience. MYM also produces the “MYM Toolkit” which contains resources, content, and tools that help martial artists learn better, perform better, and fight better. With the MYM Method and the MYM Toolkit, MYM aims to support the growth and development of martial artists worldwide.
Danny Indio M.B.
Master Your Moves / MYM
Danny@masteryourmoves.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube